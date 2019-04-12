DC, Marvel Crossover No One Was Waiting For: Twitter Roasts 'Student Of The Year 2' Trailer
Twitter made way for the batch of 2019 with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2', as the new students head to college for another exciting year.
A still from the trailer of Student of the Year 2 (YouTube)
Taking a queue from the first part, the three-minute long trailer has Shroff flexing his muscles with dialogues like dialogues, "Din tera hai, saal mera hoga (the day is yours, but the year will be mine)". Tara is shown as an ambitious girl who wants to win the dance competition while Ananya is a fearless brat, who is not afraid to speak her mind.
But, from the entire trailer, a particular scene has caught the attention of social media users. In the scene, Shroff and Sutaria are seen dressed as Marvel and DC's popular character Spider Man and Wonder Woman, respectively. As soon as the trailer was out, superhero fans took to social media to roast the three actors. Sample these tweets:
Finally DC and Marvel crossover no one is waiting for#SOTY2Trailer #StudentOfTheYear2 pic.twitter.com/KHNy5KP9nm— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 12, 2019
When Marvel and DC characters met at Baba Siddique's Iftar party pic.twitter.com/zdsKMirhCl— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 12, 2019
Behind the scenes will shooting #StudentOfTheYear2 pic.twitter.com/veSxTQsjna— Thanos (@Woh_ladka) April 12, 2019
After seeing this— Jaise_taise (@Jaise_Taise) April 12, 2019
Spiderman to Avengers: I don't want my life back😭#SOTY2 #SOTY2Trailer #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/9STUofRuYF
Spiderman died again after watching this scene from #SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/VfB4NdvXg9— Sahil (@TheAceGuy_) April 12, 2019
I feel u both @MarvelStudios and @TheDCUniverse can fill defamation case against @DharmaMovies for this...can claim Rs. 1000-2000 crore...😀😀😀 #SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/SvQmTP63cm— Anil Kumar (@i_anil_kumar) April 12, 2019
Series of events#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/3tlO8urZi9— JackTheRobber (@Jack_TheRobber) April 12, 2019
Social life VS Real life#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/64a46lY6aV— Jayesh Bairagi (@JayeshBairagi2) April 12, 2019
#SOTY2Trailer worst trailer 😑👇— 🇮🇳Sayyed Suhaib صہیب ❁ (@sayyedsuhaib) April 12, 2019
sirf @karanjohar hi Marvel aur DC ko saath le aa sakta hai
😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2Wd9eO3k3c
Leak pictures from justice league vs avengers #SOTY2Trailer #StudentOfTheYear2 pic.twitter.com/y5Lui5DuF1— Panditcasm (@Panditcasm) April 12, 2019
Who would have thought that the tentative debate of Marvel vs. DC would be settled with— Sumit Gulati ❁ (@unmashoorgulati) April 12, 2019
"They are both equally bad."#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/Qs2ONJNRTp
@MarvelStudios and @TheDCUniverse do us a favor, file defamation case against @DharmaMovies for this shit. You can easily claim Rs. 1000-2000 crore... Save us from the torture #SOTY2Trailer#StudentOfTheYear2 #AnanyaPanday #TaraSutaria pic.twitter.com/dFkD1dkOKV— Chowkidar Vivek Sharma (@TheVivekSharma) April 12, 2019
As reported earlier, Student of The Year 2 will feature Will Smith in a cameo appearance. The film is written and directed by Punit Malhotra (I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein) and music composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Student of The Year 2 is distributed by Fox Star Studios and will debut in theatres on May 10, amidst much anticipation.
