DC, Marvel Crossover No One Was Waiting For: Twitter Roasts 'Student Of The Year 2' Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Student of The Year 2 has been released by Dharma Productions on their YouTube channel. Twitter made way for the batch of 2019, as the new students head to college for another exciting year. 2012 was the graduation year of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra and now it's time for Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria to get their degrees.Taking a queue from the first part, the three-minute long trailer has Shroff flexing his muscles with dialogues like dialogues, "Din tera hai, saal mera hoga (the day is yours, but the year will be mine)". Tara is shown as an ambitious girl who wants to win the dance competition while Ananya is a fearless brat, who is not afraid to speak her mind.But, from the entire trailer, a particular scene has caught the attention of social media users. In the scene, Shroff and Sutaria are seen dressed as Marvel and DC's popular character Spider Man and Wonder Woman, respectively. As soon as the trailer was out, superhero fans took to social media to roast the three actors. Sample these tweets:As reported earlier, Student of The Year 2 will feature Will Smith in a cameo appearance. The film is written and directed by Punit Malhotra (I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein) and music composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Student of The Year 2 is distributed by Fox Star Studios and will debut in theatres on May 10, amidst much anticipation.