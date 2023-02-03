DC Studios Unveils Wonder Woman TV Show; Fans Speculate About Gal Gadot's Future

Needless to say, the advent of various OTT platforms has truly enlarged the craze around web shows. It seems to have given a push to DC studios to venture into web series. The much-loved superhero Wonder Woman is all set to get adapted into a television series. This is not all. If the reports are to be believed then the series will have a touch of a “Game Of Thrones-ish story.” While the makers announced the big news on their official Instagram account, fans have been speculating if Gal Gadot will play the lead role like in the movies.

The makers revealed in the caption that the series has been titled, “Paradise Lost.” Detailing the TV show, the caption read, “Paradise Lost—Set in Themyscira, home of the Amazons and birthplace of Wonder Woman, this TV drama focuses on the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women.”

While DC fans can’t keep calm and are super excited about the web show, the rumours about Gal Gadot’s being replaced have left her fans worried. British filmmaker and DC boss Peter Safran claimed that the story is set on the island of Themyscira before the birth of Diana aka Wonder Woman, according to a Variety report.

If you are wondering how fans started speculating about Gal Gadot’s replacement, then we must inform you that this speculation started making rounds after DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the revamping of the entire DC slate.

Henry Cavill leaving the Superman franchise had led to the worry among fans that Gadot might be on her way out too. It must be noted that so far DC Studios hasn’t announced any recast of Wonder Woman, as they earlier did for the Superman film.

In an official video announcement for DCU, James Gunn said, “It's almost like Game of Thrones with Westeros but with all the inhabitants of Paradise Island.”

Reportedly, the series is a prequel to Wonder Woman and will centre around how this women's society came into existence. In addition, it will also exhibit their politics and rules.

Meanwhile, James Gunn is expected to bring back Gal Gadot as a secondary character in Shazam 2. The Israeli actress will soon be seen essaying a cameo role of her superwoman character in the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods. David Sandberg’s directorial and Zachary Levi starrer will release on 17 March.

