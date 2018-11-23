English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DC's Aquaman Beats Avengers: Infinity War at the Box Office Even Before its Release
DC's Aquaman is a month away from its release and the film has already beaten Avengers: Infinity War box office record.
Image Courtesy: Twitter
DC's Aquaman is a month away from its release and the film has already beaten Avengers: Infinity War box office record. As per reports, the film has become the top pre-seller.
The Jason Momoa starrer is taking over Marvel’s $2 billion grossing film record for advance booking in the first 24 hours, reported Deadline. With $640 million worldwide collections, Avengers 3 is the biggest weekend opener of all time.
Not only this, the film is also leading at Fandango, leaving behind Venom and Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible-Fallout.
The film is a thrust for Warner Bros. as the production house wasn't much successful with its past movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League.
Apart from Aquaman, the production house is also looking forward to a number of films. In recent time, the studio has a spin-off Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and a Harley Quinn spin-off starring Jared Leto and Margot Robbie. Fans will also see Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's delayed Flash movie.
Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 is also scheduled in 2020. The Gal Gadot starrer was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 1, 2019, but now, it has been pushed to June 5, 2020.
Talking about Aquaman, DC goes big with its action sequences and breathtaking visuals. Going by the trailers released so far, we can predict that the film is going to be a visual delight for the fans.
The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his life which will not only force him to face who he really is but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be, a king.
The Jason Momoa starrer is taking over Marvel’s $2 billion grossing film record for advance booking in the first 24 hours, reported Deadline. With $640 million worldwide collections, Avengers 3 is the biggest weekend opener of all time.
Not only this, the film is also leading at Fandango, leaving behind Venom and Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible-Fallout.
The film is a thrust for Warner Bros. as the production house wasn't much successful with its past movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League.
Apart from Aquaman, the production house is also looking forward to a number of films. In recent time, the studio has a spin-off Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and a Harley Quinn spin-off starring Jared Leto and Margot Robbie. Fans will also see Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's delayed Flash movie.
Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 is also scheduled in 2020. The Gal Gadot starrer was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 1, 2019, but now, it has been pushed to June 5, 2020.
Talking about Aquaman, DC goes big with its action sequences and breathtaking visuals. Going by the trailers released so far, we can predict that the film is going to be a visual delight for the fans.
The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his life which will not only force him to face who he really is but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be, a king.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Megha Dhade Spits and Hurls a Shoe on Deepak Thakur
- Hockey World Cup: India Score Five Past Olympic Champions Argentina in Warm-up
- Have You Seen this Beautiful Family Photograph of Ranveer Singh Yet?
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes Hearts Flutter at IFFI in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Blue Outfit
- Paul Pogba Fit as Jose Mourinho Reports Clean Bill of Health for Man Utd