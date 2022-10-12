DCW Chief Gets Rape Threats After Seeking Sajid Khan's Removal from Bigg Boss 16, Files Complaint

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday tweeted that she has been getting rape threats on Instagram ever since she wrote a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur seeking the removal of filmmaker Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16 over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement.

Maliwal said that she has already filed a police complaint regarding the matter and is hoping for a stern action against the culprits. Sharing screenshots of the threats, Maliwal tweeted in Hindi, “Ever since I wrote a letter to the I and B minister to get #SajidKhan out of Bigg Boss, I have been receiving rape threats on Instagram. Obviously, they want to stop this. I am filing a complaint with Delhi Police. Register FIR and investigate. Arrest those who are behind this!”

जब से #SajidKhan को Big Boss से बाहर करने के लिए I&B मंत्री को चिट्ठी लिखी है, तबसे मुझे इंस्टाग्राम पर रेप की धमकी दी जा रही है। ज़ाहिर है ये हमारा काम रोकना चाहते हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस को शिकायत दे रही हूं। FIR दर्ज करें और जाँच करें। जो लोग भी इनके पीछे है उनको अरेस्ट करें! pic.twitter.com/8YBq5oJ5TV — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 12, 2022

Earlier Maliwal tweeted, “Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show.” The DCW chief said it was unfortunate that Sajid Khan participated as a housemate in the new season of Bigg Boss.

Sajid Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. Earlier that year, he also stepped down as director of “Housefull 4″ and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

