DDLJ Trumps: After Barack Obama, Donald Trump Second US President to Talk of Shah Rukh Khan Movie

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most famous Bollywood films. The Yash Raj movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is considered a classic romance, with many of its dialogues achieving iconic status.

On his visit to India five years ago, the then US President Barack Obama had surprised everybody when he quoted a famous line from one of Bollywood's biggest love stories. During his last address in New Delhi in January 2015, Obama set the crowd chuckling at the Siri Fort Auditorium when he said in his broken Hindi, "Senorita, bade bade deshon mein... you know what I mean."

"Last celebration here we celebrated festival of lights in Mumbai. We danced with some children. Unfortunately, we were not able to schedule any dancing in this visit. Senorita, bade bade desho mein... you know what I mean," Obama had said.

Bollywood fans were reminded of the incident five years later during the visit of US President Donald Trump. In his speech at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, Trump mentioned Bollywood movies, among other things, while praising India and its achievements.

He said, "All take great joy in scenes of Bhangra and music, dance, romance and drama and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay."

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan were elated to hear Trump mention the film. "There is and will be no bigger Star than @iamsrk ever Globally," said a fan. "US president D. Trump mentioned DDLJ in his speech. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes BIGGEST STAR of the country SHAHRUKH KHAN. @iamsrk," tweeted a fan club.

Craze of #Ddlj is such that even #DonaldTrump is swayed by it 🔥 Thank you @iamsrk for making India proud worldwide!!!! https://t.co/jUHuzuyinp — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) February 24, 2020

