DDLJ Turns 25: Check Out the Hilarious Memes From the Romantic 1995 Blockbuster
On the 25th anniversary of the super popular film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, let's take a lpok at some of the funniest memes.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: October 20, 2020, 15:18 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge — the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer movie which released 25 years ago on this day – still continues to remain relevant. The movie has been running in a theatre in Mumbai called Maratha Mandir for over 24 years, a record of its own kind. But apart from being this iconic romantic movie which is a blend of traditionalism and modernism, DDLJ, as it is popularly called, has been a source of many rib-tickling memes. Many of its scenes have given birth to hilarious content. Here is a compilation of all the DDLJ memes for you to enjoy!
A hilarious meme combines the practice of sanitising hands during Covid-19 pandemic with the famous train scene where Simran is running after the train to go away with Raj. The meme shows Simran offering a sanitiser to Raj while he’s offering Simran to hold his hand.
Hahahaha!!!! These memes are making me roll down my chair #DDLJMeme @iamsrk @itsKajolD #EpicFail pic.twitter.com/cgyjLSbdzR— Shelly Mangat (@shellymangat) March 11, 2020
The train scene has been made into many memes.
There is another one with the Spider-Man DDLJ crossover. It is of the scene when Raj arrives in Simran’s village and the latter receives an epiphany, running to find Raj.
Pinterest user Imaan Sheikh made hilarious DDLJ memes on her Kid these days #pichedekho #Memes #ddlj #palat @memeswalichhori @memeswalabanda @thememeswala @ChotuSarcastic @SarcasmHubb @sagarcasm @shahwarma pic.twitter.com/O0pHfjw6yT
Kid these days #pichedekho #Memes #ddlj #palat @memeswalichhori @memeswalabanda @thememeswala @ChotuSarcastic @SarcasmHubb @sagarcasm @shahwarma pic.twitter.com/O0pHfjw6yT— Prachi (@chatterboxx_) April 13, 2019
There’s another hilarious meme from the scene where the news of Kajol’s upcoming wedding is broken to her.
Simran’s decision to marry Kuljeet without even meeting him has also been used to make a meme on the Indian culture where most marriages are arranged.
The scene where Raj is leaving the family after it is revealed that he is Simran’s lover is quite emotional. But memers know how to make even the saddest scenes funny and here is the proof.
The very famous ‘palat’ scene where Raj is observing if Simran turns around to look at him also made a cute meme combined with the adorable kid from Pakistan, Ahmed Shah. The meme says Kajol finally turned when Ahmed said his famous lines, “piche to dekho.”
Kid these days #pichedekho #Memes #ddlj #palat @memeswalichhori @memeswalabanda @thememeswala @ChotuSarcastic @SarcasmHubb @sagarcasm @shahwarma pic.twitter.com/O0pHfjw6yT— Prachi (@chatterboxx_) April 13, 2019
DDLJ was directed by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films. The film also starred Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi, Pooja Ruparel among others.