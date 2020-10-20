DDLJ Turns 25: Check Out the Hilarious Memes From the Romantic 1995 Blockbuster

There’s another hilarious meme from the scene where the news of Kajol’s upcoming wedding is broken to her.

Simran’s decision to marry Kuljeet without even meeting him has also been used to make a meme on the Indian culture where most marriages are arranged.

The scene where Raj is leaving the family after it is revealed that he is Simran’s lover is quite emotional. But memers know how to make even the saddest scenes funny and here is the proof.

The very famous ‘palat’ scene where Raj is observing if Simran turns around to look at him also made a cute meme combined with the adorable kid from Pakistan, Ahmed Shah. The meme says Kajol finally turned when Ahmed said his famous lines, “piche to dekho.”

DDLJ was directed by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films. The film also starred Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi, Pooja Ruparel among others.