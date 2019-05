De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Gets a Solid Opening, Earns Rs 10 Crore

#DeDePyaarDe picked up towards evening after a dull start... Occupancy was higher in evening/night shows... Strong reports should ensure a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews]. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2019

Ajay Devgn’s latest outing De De Pyaar De, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in lead roles, managed to rake in Rs 10.41 crore at the domestic box office on the opening day.Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Saturday to share the film’s business on day 1. “#DeDePyaarDe picked up towards evening after a dull start... Occupancy was higher in evening/night shows... Strong reports should ensure a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews]. India biz,” he tweeted.Directed by Akiv Ali, the film explores the romance between a 50-year-old man and a 26-year-old girl and details his attempts at trying to make his family accept their relationship.News18’s film critic Rajeev Masand rated the film 2.5/5 and wrote in his review , “Watching De De Pyaar De is a frustrating experience because while there are things to admire, including the unconventional ending, there is no escape from the lazy stereotypes, the simplistic moralising, and the episodic, sitcom-style screenplay.”“Yes. I laughed, and it made me think. Some bits crackle too, but the film needed more of that,” he added.Calling the film a winner, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Entertains big time... Smart writing, plenty of laugh aloud moments, strong emotions, top notch acts [Ajay, Tabu, Rakul Preet]... Director Akiv Ali gives a refreshing twist to relationships.”A romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De is expected to do better at the box office over the weekend.