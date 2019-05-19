Take the pledge to vote

De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Collects Rs 23.80 Crore

Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, 'De De Pyaar De' witnessed an upward trend at the box office on Saturday.

News18.com

Updated:May 19, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Collects Rs 23.80 Crore
Image: Ajay Devgn/Twitter
After registering a solid start at the box office, with a Rs 10.41 cr on the opening day, Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer De De Payar De witnessed a slight jump in numbers on the second day. As per trade figures of Day 2, DDPD has collected Rs 23.80 crore after two days.

Taran Adarsh said that a strong word of mouth and largely positive reviews from critics and the film going community was the reason that DDPD witnessed an upward trend on the second day. As per Taran's tweet, the film is getting a good reception in mass circuits and Tier 2 cities. The Akiv Ali directorial raked in Rs 13.39 cr on Saturday, taking its two day total to Rs 23.80 crore.

Taran also mentioned that the film might score big on Day 3, that is Sunday, and is expected to fare well in the coming days as well. With the Indian Premiere League wrapped up, its easier for people to step out for the movies.

See his tweet here:




DDPD explores the romance between a 50-year-old man and a 26-year-old girl and details his attempts at trying to make his family accept their relationship.

News18’s film critic Rajeev Masand rated the film 2.5/5 and wrote in his review, “Watching De De Pyaar De is a frustrating experience because while there are things to admire, including the unconventional ending, there is no escape from the lazy stereotypes, the simplistic moralising, and the episodic, sitcom-style screenplay."

