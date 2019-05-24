Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

De De Pyaar De Box Office Week 1: Ajay Devgn's Film is a Mass Favourite, Rakul Preet Singh Reacts to Success

Directed by Akiv Ali, 'De De Pyaar De' has earned both critical acclaim and love from the audiences and its week one box office collection is a proof of that.

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
De De Pyaar De Box Office Week 1: Ajay Devgn's Film is a Mass Favourite, Rakul Preet Singh Reacts to Success
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in a still from De De Pyaar De.
Loading...
Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer De De Pyaar De has completed a successful week one at the theatres, since it opened on May 17 last week. Figures from trade analysts is the proof of all the love the comedy flick has been garnering from all quarters of India. At the end of the first week, De De Pyaar De's box office collection, which stands at a cumulative 61.05 cr, has pegged it as a hit, the second one from Ajay after Total Dhamaal.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave a highlight of day wise earnings of De De Pyaar De in a tweet. As per his figures, the Akiv Ali directorial earned 10.41 cr on Friday (including Thursday previews), 13.39 cr on Tuesday, 14.74 cr on Sunday, which took the film's first weekend earnings to 39 cr.

In the first week, the film's collections started dipping, but were still enough to cross the 50 cr mark by Tuesday as it reached 61.05 by the end of its first week. Take a look at De De Pyaar De's earning pattern in India here:




Read: Aladdin Movie Review: Will Smith is a Charming Showstopper in an Enthralling Fantasy

On the film crossing 60 cr mark, film's actress Rakul Preet thanked the audiences in a tweet on Friday. While urging fans to watch De De Pyaar De, she wrote, "Wooohooo so much love for @DeDePyaarDe!! Keep it going and book tickets (sic)."




With Salman Khan's Bharat releasing on June 5, De De Pyaar De still has ten days to capitalise on the gains it has made till now. Ajay's film will be facing competition from Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted and Will Smith's Aladdin this week. However, going by the audience response, the love is in Ajay's favour.

Read: PM Narendra Modi Biopic Reviews: Critics Call it a Hagiography, Vivek Oberoi's Acting Panned

Also read: India's Most Wanted Review: Arjun Kapoor's Film Cuts to the Chase Minus Thrills

Follow @News18Movies for more

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram