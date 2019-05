De De Pyaar De Box Office Week 1: Ajay Devgn's Film is a Mass Favourite, Rakul Preet Singh Reacts to Success

#DeDePyaarDe has two more weekends to score and pack an impressive total [till #Bharat arrives]... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.74 cr, Thu 4.48 cr. Total: ₹ 61.05 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2019

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer De De Pyaar De has completed a successful week one at the theatres, since it opened on May 17 last week. Figures from trade analysts is the proof of all the love the comedy flick has been garnering from all quarters of India. At the end of the first week, De De Pyaar De's box office collection, which stands at a cumulative 61.05 cr, has pegged it as a hit, the second one from Ajay after Total Dhamaal.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave a highlight of day wise earnings of De De Pyaar De in a tweet. As per his figures, the Akiv Ali directorial earned 10.41 cr on Friday (including Thursday previews), 13.39 cr on Tuesday, 14.74 cr on Sunday, which took the film's first weekend earnings to 39 cr.In the first week, the film's collections started dipping, but were still enough to cross the 50 cr mark by Tuesday as it reached 61.05 by the end of its first week. Take a look at De De Pyaar De's earning pattern in India here:Read: Aladdin Movie Review: Will Smith is a Charming Showstopper in an Enthralling Fantasy On the film crossing 60 cr mark, film's actress Rakul Preet thanked the audiences in a tweet on Friday. While urging fans to watch De De Pyaar De, she wrote, "Wooohooo so much love for @DeDePyaarDe!! Keep it going and book tickets (sic)."With Salman Khan's Bharat releasing on June 5, De De Pyaar De still has ten days to capitalise on the gains it has made till now. Ajay's film will be facing competition from Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted and Will Smith's Aladdin this week. However, going by the audience response, the love is in Ajay's favour.Read: PM Narendra Modi Biopic Reviews: Critics Call it a Hagiography, Vivek Oberoi's Acting Panned Also read: India's Most Wanted Review: Arjun Kapoor's Film Cuts to the Chase Minus Thrills