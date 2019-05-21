De De Pyaar De Earns More Than Student of the Year 2 in First Four Days at Box Office

#DeDePyaarDe puts up a strong total on Mon... Plexes [Mumbai, Delhi-NCR] are driving the biz... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays to cover lost ground... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr. Total: ₹ 44.73 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2019

#StudentOfTheYear2 shows ordinary trending... Didn’t decline much on Tue [vis-à-vis Mon], but what’s surprising is that it hasn’t crossed ₹ 50 cr yet, even after 5 days... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr. Total: ₹ 49.37 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2019

Ajay Devgn starrer comedy film De De Pyaar De, which released on May 17, has had a decent weekend and first weekday at the box office. Earning Rs 38.54 crore in the first weekend and Rs 6.19 crore on Monday, the film has already made a total of Rs 44.73 crore at the box office. If it continues its steady pace at the box office, the film will soon cross the Rs 50 crore mark.In comparison, Dharma Productions' highly anticipated Student of the Year 2, which released just a week before De De Pyaar De, had managed to earn Rs 39.37 crore in the first weekend. Starring Tiger Shroff in the lead, the film which hit theatres on May 10, earned Rs 5.52 crore on the first Monday of its release, which is less than what the Ajay Devgn film has earned.So, in the the first four days, De De Pyaar De scores ahead of Student of the Year 2, by earning Rs 44.73 crore, while the latter, despite enjoying a bigger pre-release buzz, had managed to earn Rs 44.35 crore.Student of the Year 2, the debut vehicle of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, couldn't earn Rs 50 crore in the first five days of its release. It remains to be seen if De De Pyaar De can achieve the feat in 5 days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the comedy film.He had last week tweeted the figures of Student of the Year 2.De De Pyaar De has done better than the Karan Johar production in the international market, too. While Ajay Devgn's film has collected approximately $1.3 million (Rs 9.06 crore) in its opening weekend overseas, Student of the Year 2 has collected $1.9 million (Rs 13.24 crore) at the close of the second weekend in the international markets, reported Bollywood Hungama.Despite a decent opening, the campus drama couldn't maintain a good footfall thanks to word of mouth and poor reviews. News18's Rajeev Masand said, "Student of the Year 2 is both predictable, and far from original. But that's not even the big problem with the film. Unlike the previous instalment this one isn’t grounded in emotion, so it's hard to be invested in the characters or affected by their conflicts. Doubly so when they look like they've stepped straight out of the pages of a fashion magazine."