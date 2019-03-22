English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
De De Pyaar De First Look: Ajay Devgn in Van Damme's Epic Split Between Tabu and Rakul Preet
'De De Pyaar De' is a romantic comedy directed by Akiv Ali, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.
Image: Ajay Devgn/Twitter
The makers of Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer De De Pyaar De have unveiled the first teaser poster of the film. It shows Ajay doing a split, with both his feet perched on the bonnet of two cars, as the two leading ladies of the film sit on either cars. The poster is reminiscent of Ajay's film Phool Aur Kaante, where he pulled the famous stunt of standing on two moving bikes.
Tabu is sitting on top of a vintage car, wearing a saree, while Rakul, dressed in a modern attire, sits atop a swanky, modern-looking car. Going by the poster, it seems that Ajay's character is caught up hankering for love from a younger woman (Rakul) on one side, while he somehow manages to stay loyal to a woman his own age (Tabu), on the other.
Sharing the poster, Ajay tweeted, “Don’t try this at home! 😝#DeDePyaarDeFirstLook In cinemas 17th May. @DeDePyaarDe #Tabu @Rakulpreet @a_akiv @TSeries @LuvFilms @itsBhushanKumar @luv_ranjan @gargankur.” Ajay is often seen pulling stunts in his songs from the Golmaal series.
Check out the poster here:
Ajay seems to be caught in a balancing act among several big projects in real life too. He announced recently that in Bhuj: The Pride of India he will play Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vijay Karnik. He will be playing the title role of Maratha commander Taanaji Malusare in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. He will also be seen in a prominent role in the Telugu film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli (Baahubali).
De De Pyaar De is a romantic comedy directed by Akiv Ali and is scheduled to release on May 17 this year. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.
