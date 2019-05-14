English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'De De Pyaar De' is Not About Two Women Vying for Man: Tabu
Tabu says her upcoming film "De De Pyaar De" explores various facets of a relationship and is not a story where two women are vying for the love of a man.
Image: Ajay Devgn/Twitter
Loading...
Actor Tabu says her upcoming film "De De Pyaar De" explores various facets of a relationship and is not a story where two women are vying for the love of a man.
Directed by Akiv Ali, "De De Pyaar De" also features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
The film revolves around a 50-year-old single father (Ajay) who faces disapproval from his family and ex-wife when he falls in love with a 26-year-old woman, played by Rakul. Tabu stars as the Ajay's character's former wife.
When the film's trailer dropped, several critics pointed out that the movie seems to follow the archaic template of women competing for the love and attention of a man.
However, Tabu said the film explores interpersonal relationships in a mature manner. "When I heard the story I thought it was extremely enjoyable. It's definitely not about two women vying for a man. It's not making fun or humouring everything. There is seriousness and maturity also and that's the beauty of the film," Tabu told PTI.
The "Andhadhun" star said the film was written with Ajay and her in mind.
Having her longtime friend and "Golmaal Returns" co-star on board and the fact that it is not a film with "mindless laughter" made her she take up the project.
"Every character in the film is dealing with real issues. Their struggles or conflicts aren't trivialised. If he is in love with a girl in his mid 40s, it's genuine. He is going through his own conflicts.
"My character's journey after getting separated has also been shown. Every relationship is highlighted and given due space."
Tabu said the film tries to understand how two couples with age gap tend to view love and relationships.
"The way a mid-40s couple deals with their relationship, their definition of love and relationship will be different than a 27-year-old woman. Her insecurities are different and issues are varied. It's about people who evolve and develop a unique relationship."
"De De Pyaar De" is scheduled to release on Friday.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Directed by Akiv Ali, "De De Pyaar De" also features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
The film revolves around a 50-year-old single father (Ajay) who faces disapproval from his family and ex-wife when he falls in love with a 26-year-old woman, played by Rakul. Tabu stars as the Ajay's character's former wife.
When the film's trailer dropped, several critics pointed out that the movie seems to follow the archaic template of women competing for the love and attention of a man.
However, Tabu said the film explores interpersonal relationships in a mature manner. "When I heard the story I thought it was extremely enjoyable. It's definitely not about two women vying for a man. It's not making fun or humouring everything. There is seriousness and maturity also and that's the beauty of the film," Tabu told PTI.
The "Andhadhun" star said the film was written with Ajay and her in mind.
Having her longtime friend and "Golmaal Returns" co-star on board and the fact that it is not a film with "mindless laughter" made her she take up the project.
"Every character in the film is dealing with real issues. Their struggles or conflicts aren't trivialised. If he is in love with a girl in his mid 40s, it's genuine. He is going through his own conflicts.
"My character's journey after getting separated has also been shown. Every relationship is highlighted and given due space."
Tabu said the film tries to understand how two couples with age gap tend to view love and relationships.
"The way a mid-40s couple deals with their relationship, their definition of love and relationship will be different than a 27-year-old woman. Her insecurities are different and issues are varied. It's about people who evolve and develop a unique relationship."
"De De Pyaar De" is scheduled to release on Friday.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Apologises For Accidentally Sharing Location Data of Some Users With Advertising Partner
- The World’s Smallest Pixels Have a Heart Made of Gold
- 'RCB Girl' Opens up About the 'Abuse, Trauma and Mental Torture' after She Went 'Viral'
- IPL 2019 Final | Watson Batted With Bleeding Knee & Got Six Stitches: Harbhajan
- Shibani Dandekar is the Perfect Muse for Photographer Farhan Akhtar, See Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results