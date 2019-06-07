Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

De De Pyaar De to Have a Telugu Remake Starring Venkatesh

Suresh Babu’s production house has acquired the Telugu remake rights of Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De. They plan to start the film soon with Venkatesh in as lead.

IANS

Updated:June 7, 2019, 9:04 AM IST
De De Pyaar De to Have a Telugu Remake Starring Venkatesh
Image: Ajay Devgn/Twitter
Actor Venkatesh will star in the Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn's latest release De De Pyaar De, producer Suresh Babu announced on Wednesday.

"We are currently shooting Venky Mama in Kashmir. The pre-production work on Hiranyakashyapa (starring Rana Daggubati), which will be India's biggest film, has been going on for three years now. As a company, we hope to make more films than before. We recently acquired the Telugu remake rights of De De Pyaar De and it will star Venkatesh. We also have films planned with Tharun Bhascker and Trinadha Rao with Venkatesh," Babu told reporters on the occasion of his banner Suresh Productions completing 55 years. He also said that they plan to make films in Tamil and Hindi.

On his production house turning 55, he said, "It's not easy to stay relevant even after 55 years. We are really blessed to continue in the industry. What was once a production company is slowly turning into a content, talent management and a technology company. This is a complete ecosystem that Rana and I are trying to put together".

Suresh Productions' upcoming release is Samantha Akkineni starrer Telugu comedy Oh Baby.

