De De Pyaar De Wins Over India's Most Wanted at Box Office, Earns Rs 85 Cr After Week 2

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
De De Pyaar De Wins Over India's Most Wanted at Box Office, Earns Rs 85 Cr After Week 2
Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De' has emerged a clear favourite after two weeks of running at the cinema screens. It will be interesting to see if it crosses the 100-cr mark before 'Bharat' releases on June 5.
Film Posters of De De Pyaar De, India's Most Wanted, PM Narendra Modi and Aladdin
Loading...
Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer De De Pyaar De has emerged a box office champion after a successful second week. Meanwhile, films released a week after it, namely Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted and Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi have failed to attract audiences in numbers that are anywhere close to DDPD.
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, after a 14-day run at the theaters, DDPD's total collection stands at Rs 84.49 cr, making it a semi-hit venture. The Akiv Ali directorial has another four days before Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat releases on June 5. It will be interesting to see if Devgn's film clears the 100 cr mark in the coming days.
On the other hand Kapoor's action-thriller India's Most Wanted has failed to weave any magic at the box office. At the end of Week 1, the film's total collection stands at Rs 11.26 cr, making it a potential loss-incurring venture for the makers. Keeping its current trend in sight, there is little hope of India’s Most Wanted picking up pace at the box-office from this point onwards. This will be Kapoor's second duck in a row, considering Namaste England ended up with a lifetime collection of a little over Rs 8 cr.
On the other hand, Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi is being dealt similar fate as Kapoor's film, but it has emerged a favourite among the two. The biopic on the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earned Rs 19.21 cr at the box office after one week run at the cinema screens.
PM Narendra Modi and India's Most Wanted collections were hampered by a strong standing of Will Smith's Aladdin, which managed to earn 36.97 cr in its first week.
See the figures of the films here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, after a 14-day run at the theaters, DDPD's total collection stands at Rs 84.49 cr, making it a semi-hit venture. The Akiv Ali directorial has another four days before Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat releases on June 5. It will be interesting to see if Devgn's film clears the 100 cr mark in the coming days.
On the other hand Kapoor's action-thriller India's Most Wanted has failed to weave any magic at the box office. At the end of Week 1, the film's total collection stands at Rs 11.26 cr, making it a potential loss-incurring venture for the makers. Keeping its current trend in sight, there is little hope of India’s Most Wanted picking up pace at the box-office from this point onwards. This will be Kapoor's second duck in a row, considering Namaste England ended up with a lifetime collection of a little over Rs 8 cr.
On the other hand, Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi is being dealt similar fate as Kapoor's film, but it has emerged a favourite among the two. The biopic on the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earned Rs 19.21 cr at the box office after one week run at the cinema screens.
PM Narendra Modi and India's Most Wanted collections were hampered by a strong standing of Will Smith's Aladdin, which managed to earn 36.97 cr in its first week.
See the figures of the films here:
#DeDePyaarDe biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2019
Week 1: ₹ 61.05 cr
Week 2: ₹ 23.44 cr
Total: ₹ 84.49 cr
As mentioned earlier, has one more weekend to score, before #Bharat takes over on Wed. India biz. #DDPD
#PMNarendraModi remained steady on weekdays, after decent trending over the weekend... Has another weekend to collect, before #Bharat arrives... Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 5.12 cr, Mon 2.41 cr, Tue 2.02 cr, Wed 1.71 cr, Thu 1.31 cr. Total: ₹ 19.21 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2019
#Aladdin has fared well... Collected better than #Hindi releases... Should gather momentum over the weekend... Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.50 cr, Sun 7.75 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.30 cr, Wed 2.90 cr, Thu 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 31.05 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 36.97 cr.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday R Madhavan: These Pictures of Maddy Prove He is Getting Hotter With Age
- Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- iOS 13 First Look Screenshots: System-Wide Dark Mode, New Reminders App and More
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results