2-min read

De De Pyaar De Wins Over India's Most Wanted at Box Office, Earns Rs 85 Cr After Week 2

Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De' has emerged a clear favourite after two weeks of running at the cinema screens. It will be interesting to see if it crosses the 100-cr mark before 'Bharat' releases on June 5.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
De De Pyaar De Wins Over India's Most Wanted at Box Office, Earns Rs 85 Cr After Week 2
Film Posters of De De Pyaar De, India's Most Wanted, PM Narendra Modi and Aladdin
Loading...
Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer De De Pyaar De has emerged a box office champion after a successful second week. Meanwhile, films released a week after it, namely Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted and Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi have failed to attract audiences in numbers that are anywhere close to DDPD.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, after a 14-day run at the theaters, DDPD's total collection stands at Rs 84.49 cr, making it a semi-hit venture. The Akiv Ali directorial has another four days before Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat releases on June 5. It will be interesting to see if Devgn's film clears the 100 cr mark in the coming days.

On the other hand Kapoor's action-thriller India's Most Wanted has failed to weave any magic at the box office. At the end of Week 1, the film's total collection stands at Rs 11.26 cr, making it a potential loss-incurring venture for the makers. Keeping its current trend in sight, there is little hope of India’s Most Wanted picking up pace at the box-office from this point onwards. This will be Kapoor's second duck in a row, considering Namaste England ended up with a lifetime collection of a little over Rs 8 cr.

On the other hand, Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi is being dealt similar fate as Kapoor's film, but it has emerged a favourite among the two. The biopic on the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earned Rs 19.21 cr at the box office after one week run at the cinema screens.

PM Narendra Modi and India's Most Wanted collections were hampered by a strong standing of Will Smith's Aladdin, which managed to earn 36.97 cr in its first week.

See the figures of the films here:










