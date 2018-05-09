Deadpool 2 Original Script Had Deadpool as a Dad, Reveals Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has revealed that in the initial drafts of the Deadpool 2 script, the Marvel antihero was envisioned as a father. The 41-year-old actor, who reprises his role as the title character in the sequel, said he along with co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick had planned on showing the part with a child."The genesis of it was 'What if Deadpool had a child?' Like, what if we started five years later and what would that be like?" Reynolds told EW.The actor said they decided against the idea as they did not think it would work."By page 1.5, it was totally untenable. We were just like, 'Nope. Nope. No, no, no. This is never, ever going to work.' We went back to the drawing board and kind of reworked it in a way about wanting to have a child, which is something that so many people I know experience on a daily basis - wanting to have a child but can't," he said.Reynolds added the movie is a profane, hard-R action-comedy, which also highlights the importance of family."The first movie is a love story masquerading as a comic-book movie, and this one is kind of a family film masquerading as a comic-book film again," he said.Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 is slated to hit the screens on May 18.