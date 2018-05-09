English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deadpool 2 Original Script Had Deadpool as a Dad, Reveals Ryan Reynolds
Directed by David Leitch, "Deadpool 2" is slated to hit the screens on May 18.
Deadpool 2: This image released by 20th Century Fox shows a scene from "Deadpool 2," premiering on May 18. (Image: AP)
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has revealed that in the initial drafts of the Deadpool 2 script, the Marvel antihero was envisioned as a father. The 41-year-old actor, who reprises his role as the title character in the sequel, said he along with co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick had planned on showing the part with a child.
"The genesis of it was 'What if Deadpool had a child?' Like, what if we started five years later and what would that be like?" Reynolds told EW.
The actor said they decided against the idea as they did not think it would work.
"By page 1.5, it was totally untenable. We were just like, 'Nope. Nope. No, no, no. This is never, ever going to work.' We went back to the drawing board and kind of reworked it in a way about wanting to have a child, which is something that so many people I know experience on a daily basis - wanting to have a child but can't," he said.
Reynolds added the movie is a profane, hard-R action-comedy, which also highlights the importance of family.
"The first movie is a love story masquerading as a comic-book movie, and this one is kind of a family film masquerading as a comic-book film again," he said.
Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 is slated to hit the screens on May 18.
Also Watch
"The genesis of it was 'What if Deadpool had a child?' Like, what if we started five years later and what would that be like?" Reynolds told EW.
The actor said they decided against the idea as they did not think it would work.
"By page 1.5, it was totally untenable. We were just like, 'Nope. Nope. No, no, no. This is never, ever going to work.' We went back to the drawing board and kind of reworked it in a way about wanting to have a child, which is something that so many people I know experience on a daily basis - wanting to have a child but can't," he said.
Reynolds added the movie is a profane, hard-R action-comedy, which also highlights the importance of family.
"The first movie is a love story masquerading as a comic-book movie, and this one is kind of a family film masquerading as a comic-book film again," he said.
Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 is slated to hit the screens on May 18.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Only Kohli & Bhuvi Seem Certainties Across All Formats in Team India
- Kohli Finds Support from Kirsten for Picking Surrey Over Afghan Test
- Tata Nexon Sunroof Accessory Now Available at Rs 16,053
- Indian Roadmaster Elite Detailed Image Gallery – The Rs 48 Lakh Luxury Motorcycle
- Decoding Success of Avengers: Infinity War in India and Why it Could Be a Threat to Bollywood