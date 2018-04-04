GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds Auctions Pink Anti-Hero Suit for a Cause

Deadpool is partnering with online fundraising platform Omaze and F-Cancer to raise money for the organisation

IANS

Updated:April 4, 2018, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds Auctions Pink Anti-Hero Suit for a Cause
Image: Twitter/Ryan Reynolds


Los Angeles: Actor Ryan Reynolds flaunted a bright pink version of his Deadpool costume in a video to auction it to raise money for the fight against cancer.

Deadpool is partnering with online fundraising platform Omaze and F-Cancer to raise money for the organisation, reports variety.com.





"You may be wondering 'Why the pink suit,'" Deadpool asks in the video.

"Well, so the world can see I have a big old heart-on. That's heart with a T -- for my new favourite colour, pink."

He explained that he is auctioning off "the very suit off (his) back" to raise some "serious cash" for cancer, which is a cause very close to his heart.

"What you do from there is limited only by your imagination... Does it become a colourful addition to your S&M dungeon," Reynolds asked in the video.

"Deadpool 2" is slated to release on May 18.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sameeksha
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Recommended For You