Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds Auctions Pink Anti-Hero Suit for a Cause
Deadpool is partnering with online fundraising platform Omaze and F-Cancer to raise money for the organisation
Los Angeles: Actor Ryan Reynolds flaunted a bright pink version of his Deadpool costume in a video to auction it to raise money for the fight against cancer.
Deadpool is partnering with online fundraising platform Omaze and F-Cancer to raise money for the organisation, reports variety.com.
Suit for sale. Worn once. Made lovingly with over 10,000 individually selected pink gummi bears. https://t.co/CXZLqRsyu9 pic.twitter.com/ZbdtIERPmQ— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 4, 2018
"You may be wondering 'Why the pink suit,'" Deadpool asks in the video.
"Well, so the world can see I have a big old heart-on. That's heart with a T -- for my new favourite colour, pink."
He explained that he is auctioning off "the very suit off (his) back" to raise some "serious cash" for cancer, which is a cause very close to his heart.
"What you do from there is limited only by your imagination... Does it become a colourful addition to your S&M dungeon," Reynolds asked in the video.
"Deadpool 2" is slated to release on May 18.
