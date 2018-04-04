Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds Auctions Pink Anti-Hero Suit for a Cause

Suit for sale. Worn once. Made lovingly with over 10,000 individually selected pink gummi bears. https://t.co/CXZLqRsyu9 pic.twitter.com/ZbdtIERPmQ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 4, 2018

Actor Ryan Reynolds flaunted a bright pink version of his Deadpool costume in a video to auction it to raise money for the fight against cancer.Deadpool is partnering with online fundraising platform Omaze and F-Cancer to raise money for the organisation, reports variety.com."You may be wondering 'Why the pink suit,'" Deadpool asks in the video."Well, so the world can see I have a big old heart-on. That's heart with a T -- for my new favourite colour, pink."He explained that he is auctioning off "the very suit off (his) back" to raise some "serious cash" for cancer, which is a cause very close to his heart."What you do from there is limited only by your imagination... Does it become a colourful addition to your S&M dungeon," Reynolds asked in the video."Deadpool 2" is slated to release on May 18.