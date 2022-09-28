Deadpool 3 Stars Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds ‘Nearly’ Reveal 'How Is Wolverine Alive After Logan' In This Fun Video

It turned out to be a happy Wednesday for all Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds fans out there. After all, Deadpool 3 is on its way. The announcement was made by Ryan Reynolds himself. The upcoming film will also mark Hugh’s return as Wolverine in the movie directed by Shawn Levy. And ever since the announcement has been made, MCU fans are eager to know how the superhero character has returned from the dead. Hugh and Reynolds tried to answer this question in a fun video.

On Wednesday, Hugh Jackman took to Twitter to post a super amusing video that sees him along with his Deadpool 3 co-star. The actors are seen greeting their fans in the video as they address the different questions about Hugh’s return as Wolverine in Logan. Assuring that they both are going to answer fans’ questions, Hugh adds, “For example, how is Wolverine alive, after Logan?” To which Ryan adds, “Logan (Character) died in Logan (Film), in 2029, not touching that.”

Then the Deadpool actor adds, “What actually happens in our film is that these two f*****g guys…” post which a loud music overtakes their voices while they still explain the story behind Logan’s existence. And it is quite funny how the fans are teased of the little secret about Logan’s return in Deadpool 3, which will only be decoded in theatres when the film gets released.

Towards the end of the clip, Ryan claps and the duo thanks Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studio. Hugh Jackman says, “Love you, Kevin Feige!”

The clip concludes with happy pictures of Hugh and Ryan together and their memories at different points in life.

Deadpool 3 is slated to hit the theatres in September 2024. It is written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have worked on the previous two instalments.

As for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, he was last seen in James Mangold’s Logan, which was released in 2017. Recap: Wolverine died in the film. Now, it will be interesting to watch how will Wolverine make a return in Deadpool 3.

