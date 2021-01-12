Deadpool 3 is Now Officially a Part of MCU and Ryan Reynolds Has an Epic Reaction

There is some great news for Deadpool fans as Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has just confirmed that the long-awaited third movie in the popular franchise is happening.

In a new interview with Collider, Kevin Feige discussed Deadpool 3. "It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now... It will not be (filming) this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor," said the Marvel Studios boss.

Ryan Reynolds had an epic reaction to the sequel announcement. "Full disclosure: I showed them Spider-Man 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2," tweeted the actor.

Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2. #Deadpool3 https://t.co/N0IGDbpBK0 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 11, 2021

Kevin Feige further spilled the beans on what fans might be able to expect with Deadpool 3 coming up. "We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life," said the Marvel Studios boss.

The first Deadpool was directed by Tim Miller and the second by David Leitch. However, Leitch isn't expected to return due to a packed schedule. Written by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Deadpool 3 stars Ryan Reynolds. The film is yet to receive a release date.