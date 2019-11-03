Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Deadpool 3 Rumoured To Be In Production By Marvel Studios

A new production company filed under Disney has left fans wondering whether this could be the sign of green light on Deadpool 3.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Deadpool 3 Rumoured To Be In Production By Marvel Studios
A new production company filed under Disney has left fans wondering whether this could be the sign of green light on Deadpool 3.

Following the acquiring of Fox, there has been a lot of conversation and talk about the characters and their future with Marvel. While the characters are expected to undergo a reboot with new actors being cast for the roles, there has been one exception to that change.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool is expected to not be rebooted and the actor will continue to portray the character in the Marvel universe. There had been reports that Reynolds had visited the head executives at Marvel regarding the future of his character and that the next Deadpool film would be starting soon.

Now a certain business transaction has raised eyebrows among fans and led to speculation that work on Deadpool 3 might begin work sooner than expected. Revealed by HNEntertainment, Disney has filed a new corporation for an upcoming unnamed production. The name of the company was revealed to be Finger Guns Productions.

While there have not been any confirmations, the developments surrounding Deadpool 3 suggest that it could be the unnamed project. In October, the film's writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed that following Reynolds' conversation with Marvel Studios, the two are only waiting for a confirmation from Reynolds to begin writing Deadpool 3.

Whether this is actually the case or not, only time will tell. For now, fans can only wait and hope that the character is set to appear on the big screen again soon.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram