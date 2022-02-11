Deadpool Creator Claims Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness Leaks Aren't Fake; Spills Beans on Multiple Cameos

Several news reports, purported leaked pictures, and rumours have surfaced in recent months claiming that a slew of celebrities will feature in Marvel’s upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While many insiders dismissed such leaks as fake, a credible source—the creator of Deadpool — now seems to have confirmed all of them as legit.

During a recent appearance on The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff on YouTube, comic book writer and Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld revealed that all of the rumours about Tom Cruise and John Krasinski making cameo appearances in the Doctor Strange sequel are correct. He stated that they were most likely from people who had seen early test screenings of the film.

While speaking about the ongoing leaks surrounding Dcotor Strange 2, Rob revealed, “Here’s the deal you all know, I want to know — have either of you been caught trying to sneak into a screening of Doctor Strange 2? …They are testing the s**t out of this movie. The thing is, uh, they’re testing, it’s all getting out."

For the lesser-known, the film is a sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) and the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and the first season of Loki (2021), with Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) travelling into the multiverse to face a new adversary with the help of both old and new mystical allies.

Rob went on to say that several social media theories about the film are correct, without revealing the names of which actors are likely to feature in the upcoming film, “We’re all hitting those hashtags and we’re like, ‘Oh c**p! They’re showing this. People are seeing this.’ I think it’s safe to say some of the stuff, you just said that’s out there, it’s happening. It’s in, it’s been seen."

Recently, leaked images reportedly from the sets of Doctor Strange 2 appear to show Tom Cruise costumed as a version of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. According to other reports, The Office and A Quiet Place actor John Krasinski will play Mr Fantastic.

Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to be released on May 6. The film also stars Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez, in addition to Benedict in the lead role.

