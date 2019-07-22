Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Takes Sly Dig at Disney While Confirming Deadpool 3

Shedding more light on why Disney would move forward with a third installment rather than a reboot, 'Deadpool' creator Rob Liefeld explained to ComicBook that it's all about the money.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
A still from 'Deadpool
Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has promised the third installment of the popular comic book series will definitely happen. Liefeld, who co-created the Merc With a Mouth with Fabian Nicieza, held a Q&A session with his followers on Twitter on Thursday.

A worried fan asked him if a third movie, fronted by Ryan Reynolds, in the franchise was in the works post-Disney-Fox merger.

"Since we're desperate and you're our last hope for answers... do you have any news on a third Deadpool film from Marvel Studios?" the fan asked.

Liefeld assured the follower, simply saying, "It will totally happen! Soon!"

Shedding more light on why Disney would move forward with a third installment rather than a reboot, Liefled explained to ComicBook that it's all about the money.

"I've got to be honest, if they don't ever make another Deadpool, I'm good," Liefeld said. "I got everything I need out of those two movies. So if they're going to make it three, they better make it good.

"Of course they're making (Deadpool) 3. 800 million and 800 million make 1.6 billion, that's more than Doctor Strange did... I know there's an accountant at Disney that goes, 'Hey the Deadpool franchise is more popular than these 10 other franchises,'" he continued. "C'mon, I will tell you they're going to make a (Deadpool) 3. What year? I don't know. ... What if I said no? How stupid would I be right now to say, 'Well Jim, no they're never making one.' Which sounds more insane -- 'yes they are' (or) 'no they're not?'"

Earlier in January, Liefeld had said that the film will happen soon. A third film has not yet been confirmed by the studio. The second part, Deadpool 2, released in 2018.

