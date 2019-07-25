Deadpool Director Says He Is Not Aware of Disney's Future Plans

While Marvel had some significant titles for Marvel Cinematic Universe's phase four to announce at the recent San Diego Comic Con 2019, it missed out on some major superheroes, namely Deadpool and the X-Men franchise.

Despite a good audience response and commercial success, the humorous superhero Deadpool did not find a place in MCU's slate for 2019-20. The expulsion is more confusing because the phase four announcement came after the big merger between Disney and 20th Century Fox and now the entire X-Men franchise including Deadpool falls under the Disney banner. While it is still unclear why they were not included, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch said that he is not aware of Disney’s future plans.

When asked if he is kept in the loop on the future of Deadpool films, or has any idea of Disney's plan he told uproxx.com, "I don’t, honestly. And it’s not for my lack of trying. And I also want to give – I’m just giving everybody their time."

"I know Marvel announced their slate and I think people were like, 'Deadpool’s not on it.' I would never say never. And I think, obviously, he’s such a beloved character and it’s such a compelling world people want to go back. And I think they will find a way to do it. But I’m just being patient and let everybody take a breath and see how it works for them in the new Marvel, Disney world. And, hopefully, I’ll get the call. And that would be cool," he added.

While we still wait for the studio to include the foul-mouthed and exceedingly violent superhero in their upcoming phase, Marvel has announced Disney+ series Hawkeye, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. It also has its queue of Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Widow, The Eternals, Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2, Blade and others to be released in 2019-2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more