Deadpool Ryan Reynolds hasn’t Come to Terms With Chris Evans' Captain America Post

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 4, 2018

What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin’ on https://t.co/yg38AcXNUi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 4, 2018

Marvel fans have not come to terms with the fact that Chris Evans is hanging his boots as Captain America for the last Avengers. He announced on Friday that he has wrapped up Avengers where he has been playing the most loved character for almost a decade now.Announcing it on Twitter he wrote, "Officially wrapped on 'Avengers 4'. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."Soon after, fans rushed into the comment section, saying "Thanks for everything Cap; You're the best" and "You will always be the one & only my #CaptainAmerica."Ryan Reynolds, who plays in Deadpool in Marvel movies, was also one of the people who felt heartbroken. He wrote, "I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference."Other than him, Dwayne Johnson praised Chris for breathing life into the character. "What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin’ on," he tweeted.Evans -- who played Johnny Storm in a couple of Fantastic Four films -- first played Steve Rogers aka Captain America in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He then played the character in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), as well as cameos in a number of other Marvel films.Now, the 37-year-old actor will make his final appearance as Captain America in the currently untitled Avengers 4.