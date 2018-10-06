English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deadpool Ryan Reynolds hasn’t Come to Terms With Chris Evans' Captain America Post
Marvel fans have not come to terms with the fact that Chris Evans is hanging his boots as Captain America for the last Avengers.
Image Courtesy: Captain America Fan Club, Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram
Loading...
Marvel fans have not come to terms with the fact that Chris Evans is hanging his boots as Captain America for the last Avengers. He announced on Friday that he has wrapped up Avengers where he has been playing the most loved character for almost a decade now.
Announcing it on Twitter he wrote, "Officially wrapped on 'Avengers 4'. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."
Soon after, fans rushed into the comment section, saying "Thanks for everything Cap; You're the best" and "You will always be the one & only my #CaptainAmerica."
Ryan Reynolds, who plays in Deadpool in Marvel movies, was also one of the people who felt heartbroken. He wrote, "I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference."
Other than him, Dwayne Johnson praised Chris for breathing life into the character. "What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin’ on," he tweeted.
Evans -- who played Johnny Storm in a couple of Fantastic Four films -- first played Steve Rogers aka Captain America in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He then played the character in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), as well as cameos in a number of other Marvel films.
Now, the 37-year-old actor will make his final appearance as Captain America in the currently untitled Avengers 4.
Announcing it on Twitter he wrote, "Officially wrapped on 'Avengers 4'. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."
Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018
Soon after, fans rushed into the comment section, saying "Thanks for everything Cap; You're the best" and "You will always be the one & only my #CaptainAmerica."
Ryan Reynolds, who plays in Deadpool in Marvel movies, was also one of the people who felt heartbroken. He wrote, "I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference."
I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 4, 2018
Other than him, Dwayne Johnson praised Chris for breathing life into the character. "What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin’ on," he tweeted.
What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin’ on https://t.co/yg38AcXNUi— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 4, 2018
Evans -- who played Johnny Storm in a couple of Fantastic Four films -- first played Steve Rogers aka Captain America in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He then played the character in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), as well as cameos in a number of other Marvel films.
Now, the 37-year-old actor will make his final appearance as Captain America in the currently untitled Avengers 4.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Hatchback Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch - See Pics
- Priyanka Chopra Adores Nick Jonas and They're Very Much in Love: Parineeti Chopra
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Showstopper for Manish Malhotra and it's the Best Sight Ever
- Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors Eye Maiden Title With Stable Core and Well-Rounded Squad
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...