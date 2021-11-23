Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Clarifies James Bond Comments: 'I Was Not Even Remotely...'

Ever since Daniel Craig retired as the cult classic British spy James Bond with his latest movie No Time To Die, several Hollywood actors have expressed their desire to take on the role. However, one of the basic requirements to play the character is that the actor has to be British.

This, however, does not stop actors from other countries expressing their wish to be the Agent 007. In an interview last week, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds had mentioned that he is interested in playing the character. Reynolds spoke to The Times and said, “Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I’m interested.”

We speak to the actor about parenthood, anxiety, and his interest in playing the next James Bond.“I hear they’re looking for a new Bond,” says Reynolds. “Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I’m interested.” https://t.co/ndipCKlSdx — The Times (@thetimes) November 19, 2021

However, now it seems that the quite confident confession of the actor was a “bait.” Soon after The Times tweeted Reynolds quote on November 19, the actor commented on it and wrote, “I promise you I was not even remotely serious here.” The actor also shared a gif of Tom Hardy from Mad Max Fury Road where he is seen saying, “That’s bait.”

I promise you I was not even remotely serious here. pic.twitter.com/X3rglofttU— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 19, 2021

However, some fans of the actor have already expressed their interest in him playing the character. As one user commented under the tweet, “If you can play Pikachu without actually being a pokemon, then you can play James Bond without actually being British.”

If you can play Pikachu without actually being a pokemon then you can play James Bond without actually being British.— Byte Fantail (@Sillydraco_) November 21, 2021

Another fan commented, “Yeah, but a Canadian version of Bond is much needed and I think would be a sure fire hit. A great way to deconstruct and rebuild on the tropes. Get the GoFundMe started and let’s get the money.”

Yeah, but a Canadian version of Bond is much needed and I think would be a sure fire hit. A great way to deconstruct and rebuild on the tropes. Get the GoFundMe started and let’s get $.— Clear Air Turbulence (@HeFeibao) November 19, 2021

For one fan, the hope for Reynolds playing the role of the British secret agent was still alive as they mentioned the actor’s career path, “And they said you couldn’t play Deadpool after Green lantern.”

And they said you couldn’t play Deadpool after Green lantern 😏— Honey (@FlowerlySuki) November 19, 2021

Reynolds happens to be one of the actors who has played two superhero characters. Although Green Lantern, which came out in 2011 was not a success, Deadpool acted as Reynold’s redemption.

