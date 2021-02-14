News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Movies»'Deadpool' Turns 5: Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Lost' Fan Letter and His Response
1-MIN READ

'Deadpool' Turns 5: Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Lost' Fan Letter and His Response

Deadpool

Deadpool

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool, shared the letter dated March 10, 2016, penned by a fan named Hunter.

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds celebrated the fifth anniversary of his superhero franchise “Deadpool” by sharing a “lost” fan letter. The 44-year-old actor, who plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero, shared the letter dated March 10, 2016, penned by a fan named Hunter. “Five years later, I’m still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly,” Reynolds’ wrote alongside photos of two letters typed on paper: one from Hunter and a reply from him, also dated March 2016.

In the letter, addressed to “Dear Mr. Deadpool”, Hunter asks for advice on being more bada** like you.” In his response, Reynolds said “Commit to one thing. For me, it’s acting.” The Canadian actor added that acting and I are like Tom Brady and New England: together forever. The first “Deadpool” movie, produced by 20th Century Fox, came out in 2016. The film was a huge success and was followed a sequel in 2018. Deadpool was one of the few Marvel comic characters not owned by Disney, but after Fox’s merger with the industry giant, it has become a Marvel Studios property. A third “Deadpool” movie is in the works with Emmy winning duo Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux attached to write the film.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...