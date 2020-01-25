Deadpool Writers Reveal That The Franchise Will Continue Being R-Rated

Disney's takeover of Fox was a moment of celebration for comic-book fans. This shift has now opened the opportunity of mutants and other Marvel comics characters to appear alongside the existing characters in the MCU.

Despite the celebration, fans were still concerned regarding the fate of Deadpool. This was particularly because of the previous two Deadpool films being rated R. As fans would know that the MCU is known for its films being rated PG-13.

Nevertheless, fans can now rejoice as their fears have been addressed and it seems that they will not be missing out on anything. Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently revealed to Screen Rant that the next Deadpool film would still be R-Rated.

"Absolutely, because I don't think it'll be under the Disney banner. Like, I don't think when you go to Deadpool 3, there's going to be a Magic Castle that appears. I think it's going to be under the Fox banner, so yes."

What is interesting to note is that Disney had recently announced that they would be dropped the "Fox" title. Therefore the property will now be referred to as 20th Century Studios in contrast to its previous title of 20th Century Fox.

Disney CEO Bob Iger had also expressed his interest in keeping up the R-Rating of Deadpool leading up to the MCU's first R-Rated film. "We think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool. As long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine."

This was supported and agreed upon by MCU President Kevin Feige. Shortly after Disney's takeover of Fox, Feige had been announced as the man who would be planning the future of the newly acquired Marvel characters from Fox.

Talking about keeping Deadpool R-Rated he had said, "When we were purchased, Bob said to us, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,'. There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?"

Even though Deadpool 3 has not received a release date yet, fans will not have to wait long for the film. Ryan Reynolds while appearing on the talk show Live With Kelly And Ryan had revealed that preparations for the third installment were in full swing. "Yeah, we're working on it right now with the whole team. We're over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy."

