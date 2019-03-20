Deaf Transgender Activist Chella Man To Feature In DC's 'Titans'
Chella Man is a YouTuber and uses the public platform to talk about race, gender, identity and disability. He will he seen playing the role of Jericho in Titans' Season 2.
Image: DCUTitans/Twitter
DCU Titans Twitter handle masde the official announcement on Tuesday and wrote, "Deathstroke’s son is joining #DCUTITANS. Welcome @chellamanart to the @TheDCUniverse as Jericho."
Deathstroke’s son is joining #DCUTITANS. Welcome @chellamanart to the @TheDCUniverse as Jericho. https://t.co/AbaEUWptnZ pic.twitter.com/kURt5wWZvS— DCUTitans (@DCUTitans) March 19, 2019
Taking to Instagram, Chella expressed his happiness over being cast in the series Titans, which is a a live-action superhero show.
View this post on Instagram
...SECRET’S OUT! It is UNREAL to finally announce I will be making my acting debut as Jericho on Season 2 of @titansnetflix with @thedcuniverse ! In the comics, the character has always used sign language, as his vocal cords severed by assassins. Jericho’s mysterious powers are activated by his gaze — if he locks eyes with people he can control their bodies. As a trans, Deaf, Jewish person of color, I have always reminded myself of the power in my differences. It is a dream come true, now, as I will be able to showcase this power on the Titans. HUGE thank you to all who have supported me throughout this process! Can’t wait for you all to see it! Photo: @maryvbenoit Art: @dccomics
Chella is a YouTuber and uses his platform to espouse views about his transition and living at the intersection of his many identities. He also talks publicly on issues pertaining to race, gender, identity and disability.
As per out.com, Jericho has the ability to possess other people based on eye contact and is unable to speak. In a back story, it is given out that his vocal chords were severed by assassins. This means that Chella will be playing a character with disabilities. When Jericho possesses someone, he can speak through them with their own voice, language, and vocabulary.
People congratulated Chella for bagging the role.
Join us in congratulating @chellamanart for being a valuable addition to the @DCComics "Titans" team! https://t.co/MR6Zc4I7Hr— TransgenderLawCenter (@TransLawCenter) March 19, 2019
@chellamanart is playing Jericho on titans and I've never been more excited!!! You're gonna do great chella! pic.twitter.com/3b9UYLuyjc— C.🌻 (he/him) (@Chanimatic) March 19, 2019
@chellamanart is gonna be on titans and it honestly feels like a dream?? I’ve followed them for so long and I feel like a proud mother bc I’m so excited for him!— brey (@gaymagik) March 19, 2019
Developed by Akiva Goldsman, Greg Berlanti and Geoff Johns, Titans follows the story of Batman's sidekick Robin (Brenton Thwaites), alien princess Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft) and shapeshifter Beast Boy (Ryan Potter).
Recently, it was also announced that Marvel Studios is looking into the possibility of casting a homosexual lead for its upcoming superhero film The Eternals, scheduled to release in 2020.
