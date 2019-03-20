Deaf Transgender Activist Chella Man To Feature In DC's 'Titans'

View this post on Instagram

...SECRET’S OUT! It is UNREAL to finally announce I will be making my acting debut as Jericho on Season 2 of @titansnetflix with @thedcuniverse ! In the comics, the character has always used sign language, as his vocal cords severed by assassins. Jericho’s mysterious powers are activated by his gaze — if he locks eyes with people he can control their bodies. As a trans, Deaf, Jewish person of color, I have always reminded myself of the power in my differences. It is a dream come true, now, as I will be able to showcase this power on the Titans. HUGE thank you to all who have supported me throughout this process! Can’t wait for you all to see it! Photo: @maryvbenoit Art: @dccomics