2-min read

Deaf Transgender Activist Chella Man To Feature In DC's 'Titans'

Chella Man is a YouTuber and uses the public platform to talk about race, gender, identity and disability. He will he seen playing the role of Jericho in Titans' Season 2.

News18.com

Updated:March 20, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
Deaf Transgender Activist Chella Man To Feature In DC's 'Titans'
Image: DCUTitans/Twitter
In a move to make superhero films more inclusive, DC Comics' Titans will feature a deaf and transgender activist and artist Chella Man as the hero Jericho aka Joseph Wilson in Season 2. Chella will make his acting debut in the forthcoming season of the TV series that is available for streaming on Netflix.

DCU Titans Twitter handle masde the official announcement on Tuesday and wrote, "Deathstroke’s son is joining #DCUTITANS. Welcome @chellamanart to the @TheDCUniverse as Jericho."




Taking to Instagram, Chella expressed his happiness over being cast in the series Titans, which is a a live-action superhero show.



Chella is a YouTuber and uses his platform to espouse views about his transition and living at the intersection of his many identities. He also talks publicly on issues pertaining to race, gender, identity and disability.

As per out.com, Jericho has the ability to possess other people based on eye contact and is unable to speak. In a back story, it is given out that his vocal chords were severed by assassins. This means that Chella will be playing a character with disabilities. When Jericho possesses someone, he can speak through them with their own voice, language, and vocabulary.

People congratulated Chella for bagging the role.










Developed by Akiva Goldsman, Greg Berlanti and Geoff Johns, Titans follows the story of Batman's sidekick Robin (Brenton Thwaites), alien princess Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft) and shapeshifter Beast Boy (Ryan Potter).

Recently, it was also announced that Marvel Studios is looking into the possibility of casting a homosexual lead for its upcoming superhero film The Eternals, scheduled to release in 2020.

