Dear Comrade Co-stars Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Reunite for Another Project

The affable chemistry of stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is known to one and all. The duo have done a string of superhit films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam together. Recently the much-loved onscreen pair gave their fans a treat as they reunited for a brand shoot. In a BTS video, Vijay can be seen going down on one knee while presenting a gift to Rashmika. The actor can be seen dressed in a grey t-shirt, beige trousers and a white jacket for the shoot. While Rashmika looks nothing less than a sight in a peach gown.

All the necessary safety measures and protocols were followed during the TV commercial shoot which took place in Mumbai. The clip from the shoot has made everyone excited to see their favourite stars come together again.

Meanwhile, the Parasuram Petla directorialGeetha Govindamis Telugu romantic comedy film revolving around Vijay and Geetha, and how the two meet and fall in love. The film was an out-and-out hit and saw Vijay in a diametrically opposite role from his first movieArjun Reddy. The pair came together again for Bharat Kamma’s 2019 blockbusterDear Comrade, a movie on women empowerment and standing up for what is right. The film was appreciated by one and all and will likely be remade in Bollywood.Professionally, both Vijay and Rashmika are all set to make their debut in the Hindi film industry. Vijay is shooting for his Bollywood debut Liger — a pan-India film directed by Puri Jagannadh. He will be seen opposite Student Of The Year 2 star Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut alongside Siddharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. The talented actress will also be seen in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. Her Telugu film Pushpa, where she stars opposite Allu Arjun will release on August 13.

