Dear Comrade Teaser: Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Kissing Scene Criticised on Twitter

Not impressed, hope you will come up with something interesting in the trailer.. — H_/_RiSh... (@harishkumarhere) March 17, 2019

one more blockbuster FLOP film ready... to make money,fame ppl to go any low level — ವಿನು(Vinu) (@vinayprakash58) March 17, 2019

Wat a powerful look. . U killedddd it. We are expecting a fantastic kickass movie ❤. Blockbuster on the way. pic.twitter.com/aaod1zutyD — Sruthi Comrade❤ (@thinkiebirdie) March 17, 2019

Very good. You rock in showing aggression and softness at the same time. Yours expressions are superb. — Megha (@Megha38176268) March 17, 2019

U can easily pullout without doing anything like that.. u have to speak against the director sometimes nothing wrong in it buddy...Anyways will watch it on 31st.. — prudhvirajk (@rajvinay77) March 17, 2019

I'm so much excited about STORY. Feel good MUSIC.Thanks for the SUSPENSE and making US WATCH.Its REALISTIC and PURE.I LOVE IT

BLOCK BUSTER AGAIN

I'm only watching your films vijay. stopped watching others which i feel unworthy and i cant LEARN or ENJOY anything out of it — Comrade Saanvi (@inspira00873423) March 17, 2019

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set for his next release titled "Dear Comrade" opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser of the same was released by the filmmakers on Sunday.The one-minute-seven-seconds long clip shows Vijay knocking a solid punch in an adversary's face and then quickly moving in to catch an intense kiss with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Going by the teaser the film appears to be a romantic action thriller.Sharing the teaser with the fans, Devarakonda wrote, "Dear Comrades, Fight for what you love. You must.Your man, Comrade Deverakonda."Reportedly, the film is said to have a deep-rooted connection to the politics of violence. In "Dear Comrade", Vijay plays a student leader with Communist leanings. Apparently, this student leader leads in the field of lip-locks too. This is the second time that two will appear on the screen together. Before Dear Comrade, the pair was last seen in the 2018 hit film "Geetha Govindam".It's interesting how Vijay fuses vigorous violence with unbridled passion all within a few seconds of the teaser's playing time. However, their fans are not quite happy with the kissing scene. One of the fans wrote, "Plz continue with simple Behaviour we are not expect any lip kiss Be with good nature" another said, "I don't know why makers add kissing scenes in movies? It is not imp if movie is good and it's not work if movie is bad."On the other hand, Vijay Devarakonda fans loved his performance in the teaser.Directed by Bharat Kamma, the releases on May 31.