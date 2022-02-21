Dear Comrade to Hero, Films Vijay Deverakonda Rejected in His Career

Vijay Deverakonda made his debut in Telugu cinema in 2011 with Nuvvila. Over a decade since then, he went on to work in several successful films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and others. Vijay has been praised numerous times for his acting and style. The actor is in news for his upcoming film Liger. This multi-talented actor had also rejected a lot of film offers in his career. Vijay either didn’t like the storyline of films or couldn’t schedule dates.

Dear Comrade (Hindi Remake)

Dear Comrade was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada but the film failed to meet the desired expectations. Disheartened with the results, he refused to be a part of the Hindi remake by Karan Johar.

Bheeshma

Bheeshma was written and directed by Venky Kudumula. This film was earlier offered to Vijay but he rejected it saying politely that the role doesn’t suit his image.

Arjun Reddy (Hindi Remake)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of this film, wanted to make a remake of his hit film in Hindi. He wanted to cast Vijay in this film. The offer was rejected by Vijay saying that he has already worked once and will not be working a second time on the same project.

iSmart Shankar

Vijay had rejected the film made by Puri Jagannadh and it eventually went on to become a blockbuster. As luck would have it, Vijay also got a second chance of working with Puri and he didn’t miss it this time.

Film with Koratala Siva

Vijay also rejected a film offer by writer and director Koratala Siva.

RX 100

The film starring Kartikeya Gummakonda was a hit. The film was first offered to Vijay by writer-director Ajay Bhupathi but he rejected it.

Uppena

Director Buchi Babu Sana first wanted to take Vijay in his film but went ahead with Panja Vaishnav Tej in this film after the release of Arjun Reddy.

Hero

Vijay had started shooting for this film but dropped out after his project NOTA became a disaster at the box office.

