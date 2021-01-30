'Dear Evan Hansen' Movie To Hit Theatres In September

Los Angeles: The big screen adaptation of Tony-winning Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” will release on September 24. Actor Ben Platt is reprising his Tony-winning titular role alongside Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani, DeMarius Copes and Danny Pino. According to Variety, the story follows Evan Hansen (Platt), a high schooler with social anxiety who unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who died by suicide mistakes one of Hansen’s letters for their son’s suicide note.

Stephen Chbosky has directed the movie from a script by Steven Levenson, who also wrote the book for the stage musical. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are producing the film via their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions.