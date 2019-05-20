Dear Game of Thrones, Which Green Eyes were Arya Stark Supposed to Shut?
While Arya did shut brown eyes by killing Walder Frey and by piercing a dagger in Night King's heart she did shut blue eyes too. But who did the green eyes belong to?
Image: Twitter
In GoT season 8, she again reminds her of the colours of the eyes -- brown, blue and green. While she did shut brown eyes by killing Walder Frey in season six and by piercing a dagger in Night King's heart she did shut blue eyes too. But who did the green eyes belong to? Well, it appears the makers of GoT forgot about the last part of the prophecy.
While initially, fans predicted that she'll assassinate Cersei Lannister and complete the prophecy, Cersei was killed by, err, a building. But fans did not lose hope. They waited for another episode saying that the Red Witch indicated Daenerys' downfall at the hands of Arya using green eyes as a metaphor.
But to their dismay, she doesn't. With Arya not killing any of the characters with green eyes (or any eyes for that matter) in the final episode, fans are left wondering what the prophecy meant. Now, that the series is over and there are no more hopes about Arya shutting any green eyes, GoT fans are freaking over this unfulfilled prophecy.
While one of them took to Twitter and wrote, "I'm still waiting for Arya to kill the green eyed Monster," another tweeted, "So Arya didn't get to shut those green eyes huh?"
Me: So who's green eyes did Arya finally Shut?— Fearless/Lessfear (@Quotemeorelse) May 20, 2019
The #GameOfThrones writers: pic.twitter.com/7wCPjoIQco
I'm still waiting for Arya to kill the green eyed Monster♂️#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/CSOIXMrgHY— Mgk (@Mgk48641763) May 20, 2019
So Arya didn't get to shut those green eyes huh? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/VdvIkT7FDa— The Consigliere ↪⤴ (@MvulaKunengwa) May 20, 2019
“Arya is deffo gonna kill Daenerys now, it’s so obvious. She’s the only one with green eyes. It’s prophesied” #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/62ujptlP92— Adedamus (@A1_Ade) May 20, 2019
What happened to Arya's green eye prophecy? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/u1mX1yKzGv— sheltomlee (@sheltomlee1) May 20, 2019
Melisandre: *says Arya will close green eyes*— Nia Moore (@moore__nia) May 20, 2019
Me after watching this episode:#GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/KvvpCbozFS
Arya will shut green eyes pic.twitter.com/E4kxFKKbO7— Ermac (@SirLibrai) May 20, 2019
Sooo anyone else left with green eyes? Asking for Arya Stark. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5LnCsLzHou— Kudzai C (@kczvinx) May 20, 2019
And what about the Red Woman said to Arya about seeing her shutting eyes forever? Brown ayes, blues ayes and green ayes? Arya didn’t kill Cersei nor Daenarys,so what’s that about? #GOTFinale #GOT #GamesOfThronesFinale— M.L.C (@MLC94207552) May 20, 2019
After eight seasons and nearly 75 hours of storytelling, HBO’s fantasy series has been an extraordinary scrutiny of moral transformation, guilt, conscience and control. And with its 73rd and final episode, showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff have closed the lid on the story of Thrones and virtually every other character still on the show, completing the saga that began nearly a decade ago.
