Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Dear Game of Thrones, Which Green Eyes were Arya Stark Supposed to Shut?

While Arya did shut brown eyes by killing Walder Frey and by piercing a dagger in Night King's heart she did shut blue eyes too. But who did the green eyes belong to?

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dear Game of Thrones, Which Green Eyes were Arya Stark Supposed to Shut?
Image: Twitter
Loading...
"I see a darkness in you. And in that darkness, eyes staring back at me: brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes. Eyes you’ll shut forever," prophesied Melisandre in Game of Thrones season 3, when she looked deep into the eyes of Arya Stark.

In GoT season 8, she again reminds her of the colours of the eyes -- brown, blue and green. While she did shut brown eyes by killing Walder Frey in season six and by piercing a dagger in Night King's heart she did shut blue eyes too. But who did the green eyes belong to? Well, it appears the makers of GoT forgot about the last part of the prophecy.

While initially, fans predicted that she'll assassinate Cersei Lannister and complete the prophecy, Cersei was killed by, err, a building. But fans did not lose hope. They waited for another episode saying that the Red Witch indicated Daenerys' downfall at the hands of Arya using green eyes as a metaphor.

But to their dismay, she doesn't. With Arya not killing any of the characters with green eyes (or any eyes for that matter) in the final episode, fans are left wondering what the prophecy meant. Now, that the series is over and there are no more hopes about Arya shutting any green eyes, GoT fans are freaking over this unfulfilled prophecy.

While one of them took to Twitter and wrote, "I'm still waiting for Arya to kill the green eyed Monster," another tweeted, "So Arya didn't get to shut those green eyes huh?"




























After eight seasons and nearly 75 hours of storytelling, HBO’s fantasy series has been an extraordinary scrutiny of moral transformation, guilt, conscience and control. And with its 73rd and final episode, showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff have closed the lid on the story of Thrones and virtually every other character still on the show, completing the saga that began nearly a decade ago.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram