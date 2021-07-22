Dear Megha Teaser: Megha Akash and Adith Arun's College Romance Drama Has Feel Good Vibes

The official teaser of Dear Megha starring Megha Akash, Adith Arun and Arjun Somayajula was unveiled by the makers today. The film is a remake of the 2020 Kannada romantic hit Dia. Dear Megha is being made simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages. Touted to be a romantic entertainer, the upcoming flick is helmed by Sushanth Reddy and backed by Arjun Dasyan.

The teaser reveals that the story is set in a college backdrop and is a soul stirring journey of love and pain between the lead actors. Megha, who looks beautiful in the short promo clip, is heard saying the dialogue, “Hi, I’m Megha Swaroop, I’ve a PHD in love.” Like any triangular love story, Dear Megha is also likely to be high on emotional value. The teaser concludes with a note, “Stories End… Love Stories Don’t.” Dear Megha is expected to release in August, this year. Adith Arun has shared a post on Instagram announcing the release of the film’s teaser.

He captioned itm “Fall in love with love, all over again.”

In February, the actor shared the first official look poster from the film. It captured Megha with intense expressions, shedding a tear. While sharing the post, Adith Arun wrote, “My next film that I am super excited about. Working with a team of friends from ages. Thank you Rana Daggubati, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vijay Sethupathi for revealing the first look and motion poster of Dear Megha.”

Here are some pictures of the cast from the trailer launch event in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Dia, directed by K S Ashoka, starred Pruthvi Ambar, Dheekshith, and Kushee Ravi. It was released in February last year and was praised for the realism of the story, the performances, the music score and the cinematography.

The music for the upcoming romantic drama is composed by Gowra hari while cinematography duties are handled by I Andrew. The film is about the coming of age of the actress from teen to woman. How her love story, her heartbreak and her trauma, affect the ones around her, forms the crux of the plot. The filming was wrapped up in the month of February 2021.

