Dear 'Swifties,' Taylor Swift's Denim Jacket Pins Have These Hidden Meanings
Taylor Swift's fans all over the world are decoding the meanings of her jacket pins.
Image courtesy: Entertainment Weekly/ Instagram
On the magazine cover, Swift can be seen rocking a light-wash denim jacket decked up with more than two dozen pins featuring some of her favourite pop culture icons, friends and cats. "Taylor Swift is the queen of dropping hints, and no it is not an accident. The musician painstakingly plans out every single Easter egg that appears in her work — from lyrical references to numerology to, yes, even manicures. And while there are many Easter eggs that she’ll stay mum on forever, Swift is celebrating her landmark Entertainment Weekly cover by letting us in on her (very intricate) process," the publication captioned the picture on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Snakes begone! @taylorswift is back with new music, a new outlook on life, and a current obsession (hello, #GameofThrones). Click the link in our bio to go inside the post-’reputation’ world of the pop monarch. You can pick up our music issue on newsstands starting 5/10. : @peggysirota for EW; Story by @alexsuskind
Soon after the pictures made it to social media, her fans stepped in decoding what each of the pins means.
Here's what they found:
Selena Gomez, Drake, Troye Sivan and Dixie Chicks
Among all things she loves, Swift's real-life BFF Selena Gomez was pinned on the jacket. However, seeing Drake, Troye Sivan and Dixie Chicks on her ensemble was surprising. Many fans are speculating that she might collaborate with them for a song or may accompany her for her musical tours.
Are we getting a @taylorswift13 x DRAKE collab?!? WHAT pic.twitter.com/6rdNxZpIn1— Erica S. 🌴 NOLA (@EKSwiftie) May 9, 2019
Okay because of the Dixie Chicks pin on her jean jacket I am so so hoping they're going to be opening for Taylor Swift on her next tour https://t.co/YxhKFSZhST pic.twitter.com/T1KHyDqaO2— Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) May 9, 2019
Her cats
It's no news that the singer loves cats and she's obsessed with them. And it was natural for them to make way on her jacket.
One of the pins has seven pastel rainbow hearts on it! @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/cgncM4O1L0— "Are you AMbEr???” (@NewYearsTay) May 9, 2019
Game of Thrones
Going by the number of pins she dedicated to HBO's series, it can be concluded that she love Game of Thrones. From the dragon to Daenerys to Stark sisters Arya and Sansa she clearly celebrated the women of GoT.
CAN I PLEASE JUST TALK TO TALYOR ABOUT GAME OF THRONES, PLEASE!!!! I JUST WANT TO HUG HER AND TALK ABOUT OUR FAVORITE SHOW! @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/ZbS5ocNSMA— Steph hopes to ME!et Taylor #1 I’d Lie Stan (@fearlesssteph15) May 9, 2019
FRIENDS, Grey's Anatomy, Law and Order
Apart from Game of Thrones, she had put on a number of pins to represent these shows. Now, fans are wondering if she is a binge-watcher or she is actually taking references from these shows for her album.
I spy the F.R.I.E.N.D.S pins!!! Is this a clue that @taylorswift13 is going to collab with all her friends?!? @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/4j7mHfJsem— [Never Met Taylor] ME! (@DontblamElyme) May 9, 2019
Calm, I Tried, Track 5, Awesome, Rainbow Heart
Swift also dedicating some pins to her fans and albums. For instance, she placed a rainbow heart going by the vibrancy of her latest release. Likewise, Track 5 is a joke between the singer and her fans. Over the years, the fifth track of her albums like Cold as You, White Horse, All Too Well and Dedicate among others became fan favourites.
- SG pin— Alexa TRACK 7 & 13 (@lunaticliclic17) May 9, 2019
-Dixie Chicks
-Track 5
-Calm
-I tried
-You’re My Person
WHAT ARE THESE @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/6VB8gGaVXY
