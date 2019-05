Dear 'Swifties,' Taylor Swift's Denim Jacket Pins Have These Hidden Meanings

Are we getting a @taylorswift13 x DRAKE collab?!? WHAT pic.twitter.com/6rdNxZpIn1 — Erica S. 🌴 NOLA (@EKSwiftie) May 9, 2019

After the release of her latest single, ME!, Taylor Swift has been dropping Easter eggs about her yet to be released seventh album. Recently, the 29-year-old pop star opened up about her upcoming album to Entertainment Weekly ’s The Music Issue, released on Thursday.On the magazine cover, Swift can be seen rocking a light-wash denim jacket decked up with more than two dozen pins featuring some of her favourite pop culture icons, friends and cats. "Taylor Swift is the queen of dropping hints, and no it is not an accident. The musician painstakingly plans out every single Easter egg that appears in her work — from lyrical references to numerology to, yes, even manicures. And while there are many Easter eggs that she’ll stay mum on forever, Swift is celebrating her landmark Entertainment Weekly cover by letting us in on her (very intricate) process," the publication captioned the picture on Instagram.Soon after the pictures made it to social media, her fans stepped in decoding what each of the pins means.Here's what they found:Among all things she loves, Swift's real-life BFF Selena Gomez was pinned on the jacket. However, seeing Drake, Troye Sivan and Dixie Chicks on her ensemble was surprising. Many fans are speculating that she might collaborate with them for a song or may accompany her for her musical tours.It's no news that the singer loves cats and she's obsessed with them. And it was natural for them to make way on her jacket.Going by the number of pins she dedicated to HBO's series, it can be concluded that she love Game of Thrones. From the dragon to Daenerys to Stark sisters Arya and Sansa she clearly celebrated the women of GoT.Apart from Game of Thrones, she had put on a number of pins to represent these shows. Now, fans are wondering if she is a binge-watcher or she is actually taking references from these shows for her album.Swift also dedicating some pins to her fans and albums. For instance, she placed a rainbow heart going by the vibrancy of her latest release. Likewise, Track 5 is a joke between the singer and her fans. Over the years, the fifth track of her albums like Cold as You, White Horse, All Too Well and Dedicate among others became fan favourites.