Death On The Nile Trailer: Richa Chadha’s Words On Ali Fazal's Hollywood Stint is Straight From the Heart

Ali Fazal posted the first trailer of his forthcoming film Death On The Nile on Wednesday. While sharing the video, Ali mentioned that his mother, who he lost earlier this year, would’ve appreciated it.

An emotional Ali took to Twitter to share an official poster of the film and dedicated it to his late mother saying, “This ones for Mom. She might’ve liked it”.

Richa Chadha came forward to support her partner with the most heartfelt response. She reacted to Ali’s post saying, “She's gonna be watching! You better have done well to earn her praise. The OG Uzma auntie has blessed you with her aesthetic and you don't disappoint, holding your own among this galaxy of stars. She's proud and so am I".

Death On The Nile is based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name. The story is about a detective (played by Kenneth Branagh) on a mission to crack the series of murders on board a Nile cruiser mysteriously linked to a love triangle.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot will front the mystery thriller. The film boasts of an impressive star cast including Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Armie Hammer, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Emma Mackey, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Death On The Nile is slated to release on October 23 this year.

The upcoming American project is Ali’s third commercial venture overseas after the 2017 film Victoria And Abdul and the 2015 film Furious 7.

Richa and Ali were set to tie the knot in April this year but the plans were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.