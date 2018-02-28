GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Death Wish Remake Trailer Has Bruce Willis Out for Revenge

The story of the movie revolves around how Bruce goes about hunting the Assailants down one by one after they have attacked Bruce’s family killing his wife and physically abusing his daughter.

Updated:February 28, 2018, 4:07 PM IST
Death Wish, which is a remake of the 1974 film of the same name, has got the ultimate action Hero – Bruce Willis in the lead role, this time round. Supporting him are Elisabeth Shue, Camilla Morone, Dean Norris and Vincent D’onofrio in pivotal roles.

The story of the movie revolves around how Bruce goes about hunting the Assailants down one by one after they have attacked Bruce’s family killing his wife and physically abusing his daughter. It is an out and out Action thriller which will feature Bruce in an avatar loved by his fans! The Movie releases on the 2nd of March across India in English, Tamil and Hindi. Death Wish is marketed and distributed in India exclusively by Carnival Motion Pictures and AA Films respectively.


