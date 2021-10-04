Debina Bonerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Tied the Knot Again in a Bengali Wedding?

Popular television couple Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary, are known to make headlines when they come together, and this time it is for a very adorable reason. Images have emerged of the couple in a complete Bengali attire as bride and groom, and fans are going gaga over them as they have renewed their vows in a private wedding ceremony. The actor took to Instagram to share a photo and captioned it as, “Finally ❤️" and tagged Debina.

Gurmeet and Debina were seen dressed as a traditional Bengali couple and the actress looked resplendent in her bright red saree. she wore traditional Bengali jewellery and kept the makeup light. Gurmeet, on the other hand, Gurmeet can be seen wearing a cream coloured Kurta paired with a dhoti.

Debina, too, shared a picture on her Instagram handle. In the picture, she is seen feeding him something.

It was in an acting competition back in 2005 when destiny made them meet as co-contestants in Sahara’s Mr and Mrs Bollywood. The actress told News18 in an earlier interview, “I had come from Kolkata and he participated from Mumbai itself. We just met as co-contestants and hardly knew each other. One day I came in late for breakfast and was having it alone. Later, Gurmeet entered and he asked if he could join and I agreed. That’s how we started talking for the first time."

It has been said earlier that the power couple got married in a temple 10 years ago and ever since Debina has always yearned and wished for a traditional Bengali wedding.

