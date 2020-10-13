Debina Bonnerjee Tests Covid Negative

Actress Debina Bonnerjee shared an important update with her fans and followers on social media. The actress, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, has finally recovered. She broke the happy news with a smiling picture on Instagram.

Debina also thanked everyone for their prayers in the caption. Along her picture, she mentioned that she is in mood for food after finally being virus free.

The actress and her husband Gurmeet Choudhry, on September 30, announced that they were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The couple were asked to isolate at home. They also mentioned that all the safety precautions were being followed.

Just a few days before breaking the news, Gurmeet had returned from Jaipur. The actor was back in Mumbai after wrapping shoot for his film, The Wife. Gurmeet suffered an injury while shooting an action sequence. The upcoming horror film will also star Sayani Dutta.

Gurmeet mentioned that they got tested and only after their results came negative, they left for Jaipur mid-August and followed all safety protocols on the sets.

Debina and Gurmeet met on the sets of the 2008 television show Ramayan. The two played the lead characters of Sita and Lord Ram. They got married in a private ceremony after dating for a few years in 2011. The couple has appeared on television reality shows together including Pati Patni Aur Woh and Nach Baliye 6. Debina is known for playing the antagonist in the series Santoshi Maa.

She currently features as the lead antagonist as Mallika / Parveena in fantasy television series Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Gurmeet has been a part of TV shows like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah. He debuted in Bollywood with the film Khamoshiyan and has also played the main role in Wajah Tum Ho co-starring Sana Khan. Gurmeet’s last film outing was 2018 action war film Paltan.