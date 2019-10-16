Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
3-min read

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are on the Most Glamorous Vacation Ever in Maldivesn for a vacation

Denina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are on a romantic vacation in Maldives and have been sharing gorgeous glimpses of their beach getaway.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are on the Most Glamorous Vacation Ever in Maldivesn for a vacation
Image: Instagram

Popular television couple Denina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are having a romantic vacation in Maldives and the pictures are absolutely gorgeous. Both actors are seen wearing their sexiest beach wear and posing against breathtaking backdrops, leaving their social media followers gaping.

Their Instagram handles are currently filled with their vacation pictures in Maldives. From wearing colourful bikinis, cute beach dresses to indulging in water sports, Debina and Gurmeet are making the most of their beach holiday.

Debina is looking super hot in her black bikini. Gurmeet is looking uber cool in a bright yellow pair of shorts, flaunting his perfect abs. Their floating breakfast is making our very steady breakfast seem really mundane.

Debina is looking drop dead gorgeous in her bikini pictures. Be it the sleek black bikini, or the colourful boho-chic one, she's totally killing beachside fashion.

In fact, the Vish: A Poisonous Story actress seems to have fulfilled her Baywatch dream by running on the beach with a surfer.

Gurmeet, on the other hand, had all the fun and adrenaline rush while doing the adventure sports like surfing and riding the water scooter.

See more pictures and videos here:

The two are quite famous for their shows, their fitness regime and of course, their steady relationship. Debina and Gurmeet first starred in the show Ramayan, in which their played the roles of Sita and Ram. Their pairing was such a big hit that fans actually hoped that the two get together in real life as well. And their wishes weren't left unheard. The on-screen couple tied a knot in real life on February 15, 2011.

On work front, the pair will be next seen together in a short film titled Shubho Bijoya.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram