Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are on the Most Glamorous Vacation Ever in Maldivesn for a vacation

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are on the Most Glamorous Vacation Ever in Maldives
Denina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are on a romantic vacation in Maldives and have been sharing gorgeous glimpses of their beach getaway.
Image: Instagram
Popular television couple Denina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are having a romantic vacation in Maldives and the pictures are absolutely gorgeous. Both actors are seen wearing their sexiest beach wear and posing against breathtaking backdrops, leaving their social media followers gaping.
Their Instagram handles are currently filled with their vacation pictures in Maldives. From wearing colourful bikinis, cute beach dresses to indulging in water sports, Debina and Gurmeet are making the most of their beach holiday.
Debina is looking super hot in her black bikini. Gurmeet is looking uber cool in a bright yellow pair of shorts, flaunting his perfect abs. Their floating breakfast is making our very steady breakfast seem really mundane.
Debina is looking drop dead gorgeous in her bikini pictures. Be it the sleek black bikini, or the colourful boho-chic one, she's totally killing beachside fashion.
In fact, the Vish: A Poisonous Story actress seems to have fulfilled her Baywatch dream by running on the beach with a surfer.
Gurmeet, on the other hand, had all the fun and adrenaline rush while doing the adventure sports like surfing and riding the water scooter.
See more pictures and videos here:
The two are quite famous for their shows, their fitness regime and of course, their steady relationship. Debina and Gurmeet first starred in the show Ramayan, in which their played the roles of Sita and Ram. Their pairing was such a big hit that fans actually hoped that the two get together in real life as well. And their wishes weren't left unheard. The on-screen couple tied a knot in real life on February 15, 2011.
On work front, the pair will be next seen together in a short film titled Shubho Bijoya.
