Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Name Their Baby Daughter Divisha, Here's What It Means

Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary have finally revealed the name of their younger daughter. The couple has named their daughter Divisha. The name was revealed the name on Instagram with a picture from the little one’s first vacation. In the picture, Debina and Gurmeet held their daughter in their hand while they sat in a quirky beach set up.

Sharing the picture, the couple wrote, “Our Magical baby is named as ‘Divisha’ which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga." The couple also revealed that the picture was taken in Goa.

Fans showered the couple, their daughter and the name with love. “Such a beautiful Name 😍❤️," a fan wrote. “Cutest name debina ki divisha," added another. “Our little one is named Divisha too, she’s a true blessing of goddess Durga," a third fan wrote. “This just brought a smile to my face… congratulations to the entire family," a fourth comment read. For the unversed, Debina and Gurmeet are already parents to a daughter named Lianna.

Days after welcoming a baby girl last year, the television actress had revealed that her daughter is ‘very tiny and delicate’ which makes her worry about her. She also shared that she does not let anyone touch her baby girl and added that her massage is also done by her grandmother only.

“I don’t even let the massage person touch her. She is very, very tiny. My mother is doing her malish right now. We have to be extremely careful around her. She is very small. Kabhi kabhi mereko kissi aur ko dete hue bhi ghabrat hoti hai.. Because she is so tiny and delicate. I worry ke kuch ho na jaaye," Debina told Hindustan Times.

“The baby is doing fine. She sleeps a lot, and is mother’s milk, which is like a miracle. So, she drinks milk, and sleeps. Every other day, she has to go to the hospital and get a checkup done for monitoring," the actress added.

