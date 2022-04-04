Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary Welcome Baby Girl, Share First Glimpse. Watch

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have welcomed a baby girl on Sunday. The couple took to Instagram and shared the news. They also shared a video giving a first glimpse of the baby’s cute little feet. “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina," the couple said.

The couple was showered with love and wishes. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah star Munmun Dutta wrote, “Yaaaayyyyy !!!! OMGGG….. I loveeeee youuuuuuuu both ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and our little angel 👼 . Congratulationsssss." Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Congratulations."

The actors, who are best known for their roles in Ramayan, announced that they are expecting their first child earlier this year. “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina," they captioned a picture revealing Debina’s baby bump. Debina also recently opened up about his pregnancy journey, confessing that she was having a tough time getting pregnant.

In her vlog, Debina said, she visited doctors, gynecologists, IVF specialists to find out the root cause of the problem. She then learned she suffered from endometriosis and for that, she did acupuncture- a therapy in which all the toxins from your body are removed. The Ramayan actress said, “I had endometriosis. For that to be treated, I did whatever possible treatments were available.”

“Endometriosis is a condition wherein, the bleeding happens inside the walls of the uterus. So in that, there may cause a problem in conceiving. I needed to solve and clear this situation. For this, I took allopathic medicine. I took the root of Ayurveda. In acupuncture, a needle is inserted in the ear – it’s called the Chinese approach for fertility. It was like a routine for me. Every day morning 10 am I would go,” she explained.

Debina isn’t the only new mommy in town. On Sunday, Bharti welcomed a baby boy. The couple shared the news on their Instagram.

