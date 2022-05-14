Debina Bonnerjee Cradles Daughter Lianna, Gurmeet Chaudhary Captures Precious Moment; Watch

New parents in the tinsel town, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are relishing every moment of parenthood, and their Instagram timeline is the evidence of the same. The couple wants to capture each and every moment of their daughter Lianna Choudhary growing up, or why else they would have created her own Instagram account, wherein the actors share posts related to their baby girl. Continuing the bandwagon, Gurmeet on Friday dropped an adorable video of his wife and daughter, sharing a beautiful moment together.

In the lovely video, Debina can be seen patting her baby girl to sleep, amidst the alluring view from their balcony. The video is made by Gurmeet, who later panned the camera in the mirror hanging on their balcony, as the couple smiled and posed romantically. Sharing the beautiful post, Gurmeet wrote in the caption, “Love,” with a nazar and a red heart emoticon. Fans were quick to acknowledge the heartwarming clip, as they flooded the comments sections with love. Many celebrities showered their love on Lianna, as the 1920 fame actor, Rajniesh Duggall took to the comments section and dropped a handful of red heart emoticons.

Earlier, Gurmeet shared a heart-melting video on his Instagram account, wherein he can be seen having the “first dance” with Lianna in his arms. The reel which went instant viral on the internet was posted with the caption, “first dance with my girl”. The comments section was submerged under the red heart emoticons, and several celebrities were among many fans and followers to take it to the comments section. Fashion photographer Daboo Ratnani, Bengali actress Sayani Datta, and TV actor Mohit Sehgal were among others who dropped a handful of red heart emoticons in the comments section.

Coming back to Lianna, Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their first child on April 3 this year. The couple made the announcement of her birth with a cute clip, wherein they gave a glance of their newborn, as the duo removed their hands and showed the baby’s little hand. The video was captioned, “With utmost gratitude, we welcome our ‘BABY GIRL’ into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings.”

