Debina Bonnerjee Criticised for 'Carelessly' Holding Her Newborn; Netizen Says 'Your Baby Is Too Small To Hold Like This’

Television actress Debina Bonnerjee’s latest post featuring her newborn daughter has not been well-received by her fans. She posted a clip of herself holding her little munchkin and taking a walk inside her home. However, a majority of her fans think she held her baby “carelessly” in the clip.

The Ramayan actress, who welcomed her first child earlier this month, wanted to share with her fans a glimpse of her mornings with her daughter. But things did not go as she had planned.

Debina can be seen in this recent video taking a short walk to the balcony while holding her toddler with one hand and singing Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love song.

The actress captioned her Instagram post: “Singing to her her favourite song, can’t help falling in love by Elvis Presley.That’s how my mornings look like.”

Take a look:

The video shared yesterday has received over 46,000 likes. Some users dropped sweet comments but many viewers expressed concerns about the way the actress can be seen holding her baby in the video.

A user wrote, “You know what’s best for your child. But holding a newborn baby like that is scary. And the problem is nowadays we share everything so it becomes everyone’s business.” Another one commented, “Ma’am, I really admire you but why are you holding the baby so carelessly…I know you are an amazing mom. As your baby is too small to hold like this. Much love to both of you.”

An Instagram user wrote, “Madam baby hai koi khilona nahi…achhe se Lena Sikh lo (Ma’am, it’s baby not a toy. Learn to carry her properly).”

There were also a few who came out in support of Debina as one user commented: “Why do people have to teach others about parenting?”

Debina often shares pictures and videos of her baby. Earlier this week, she posted this photo and wrote: “Today’s morning routine is like every other day. Waking up at 6 am; getting a head and body oil massage for a good 20 minutes. Then basking in the early morning sun.. taking in VIT D you know the natural one. Then the process of shower .. and some warm milk.”

Debina and actor Gurmeet Choudhary’s daughter was born on April 3this year.

