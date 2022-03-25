Debina Bonnerjee Flaunts Pregnancy Glow in Stunning Red Suit at Her Baby Shower; See Pics

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are all set to become parents, for the first time. Earlier this year in February, the couple had shared the good news with their fans. On Thursday, March 24, Debina had an intimate baby shower which was attended by friends and family only. The actor shared some stunning snaps from her baby shower and your heart will probably skip a beat as Debina, who is in her third trimester, looked gorgeous in her traditional outfit. In the pictures, Debina was seen flaunting her face glow and of course the baby bump.

Displaying the best of her elegance, she wore a maroon polka dot ethnic attire and completed her look with traditional jewellery, bindi, sindoor on her forehead, and bright makeup. Dropping the first picture of her baby shower look, Debina shared details about her ‘saadh’ and how her mother made it special. She wrote, “Saadh” or desire in English. The desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side - by cooking all food the woman loves.”

The baby shower is more of a western slang, while godh bharai is a thing of north India, while the same event in Bengal is called Saadh. In the caption, Debina mentioned that she didn’t particularly crave anything during the whole journey, therefore her mother cooked all things she could probably think of. “Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company, Sending you all wishes,” she wrote.

In another post, Debina shared a few close-up snaps of her godh bharai look. The pregnancy glow was quite evident on the actor’s face. Along with the clicks, Debina wrote that she wanted more of a Bengali look but ended up looking Bihari or maybe more North Indian. Several TV stars and their industry friends, along with fans showered love and praises on the mommy-to-be.

