Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Chaudhary Give a Glimpse of Their Daughter's Room, Welcomes Her With Adorable Gesture

Popular television couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary welcomed their baby girl on Sunday, April 3. The new parents shared a video on Instagram to share the news with their fans. Now, they have also given a glimpse of their daughter’s adorable room and how the couple welcomed their little bundle of joy. The Ramayan couple posed in front of a pink coloured cake with the words ‘Welcome Home Baby’ written behind them. They also gave a glimpse of the baby’s nursery.

Gurmeet also uploaded a photo on his official Instagram account where his dog and he can be seen peeping over the baby as she is lying in her cradle. He captioned the photo as, “4 watchful eyes 👀 👀."

On Tuesday, Debina and Gurmeet stepped out of the hospital with their little munchkin in the city and the paparazzi caught the couples as they were all smiles. In a video shared by popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani, we see Gurmeet and Debina as stepped out of the hospital, along with their little one. We can see them carrying the newly born in a baby carrier. Debina was seen dressed in a black top and matching jeggings, while Gurmeet sported a white t-shirt and beige cargo pants as they stepped out. The duo made a heart by joining their hands. They were all smiles all the time as the paparazzi clicked them.

The actors, who are best known for their roles in Ramayan, announced that they are expecting their first child earlier this year. “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina," they captioned a picture revealing Debina’s baby bump. Debina also recently opened up about his pregnancy journey, confessing that she was having a tough time getting pregnant.

