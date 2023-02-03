Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have revealed their second daughter, Divisha’s face. On Friday, the couple took to Instagram and shared pictures in which they were seen posing with both their daughters. While the Ramayana couple was seen twinning in purple, their daughters looked adorable in pink and white frocks respectively. “Hi World! That’s my miracle baby @divishaadiva Good vibes & blessings always ," the caption of their joint post read.

Soon after the pictures were shared, several fans took to the comment section and showered love on two princesses. “They both look like guru Congratulations!!" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Awww! Congratulations ❤️ may God bless your beautiful family." One of the users also pointed out how the sisters look no less than twins and wrote, “Oh my goddd❤️❤️❤️❤️ No difference…seems like both are twins".

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second daughter Divisha in November 2022. Back then, Gurmeet took to Instagram to share the news with fans and wrote, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love." Later, talking about her daughter, Debina had revealed that she is ‘very tiny and delicate’ which makes her worry about her. She had also shared that she does not let anyone touch her baby girl and added that her massage is also done by her grandmother only.

In January this year, the couple announced their second daughter’s name by sharing a quirky beach set up picture with the caption that read, “Our Magical baby is named as ‘Divisha’ which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga."

Gurmeet and Debina also welcomed their first baby in April last year and named her ‘Lianna’.

