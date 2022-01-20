Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Spent Rs 60,000 on Covid Tests in London

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are among the most popular celebrity couples on Indian television. The couple has entertained the audience often with their performances in serials and short films. They recently went to London for a trip. The couple enjoyed it a lot, but have to undertake Covid tests costing Rs 15,000 each. Debina and Gurmeet narrated this experience on her official Youtube channel Debina Decodes.

This video was recorded when the couple arrived in Mumbai. They had a conversation regarding this on their way home. Gurmeet told the viewers that there is something about Mumbai’s vibe, which makes anyone miss it wherever they go.

The couple were also excited to meet their dog, Pablo. They were feeling elated and loved the fragrance of Mumbai. At this point, Debina said that Covid rules in London are very strict. The couple got a covid test done for Rs 15,000 each. Gurmeet then said that they have to spend Rs 30,000 at the time of landing and a similar amount was spent when they were departing from London. Gurmeet lamented this fact, saying that a ticket could have been purchased with this amount.

Debina then told her fans that she felt protected and safe by the fact that when they landed at the airport at least 30-35 Covid testing booths were there. The actor felt happy about this arrangement. She was equally happy about returning home.

Debina reached home to find their cute little dog Pablo waiting for them enthusiastically. Debina called the dog’s name adorably and cuddled him. The actor also told the viewers that she has brought something for the dog which she will reveal later in the video.

Turns out she brought a leash and a t-shirt for Pablo. Needless to say, Pablo looked like a cute little munchkin in this dress.

