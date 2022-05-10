Debina Bonnerjee Reacts to Trolls Calling Her ‘Careless’ Mother, Says 'Cannot Do Certain Things...'

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first child on April 3 this year. The baby girl, which the parents have named Lianna, has been enjoying social media fame through her mother’s Instagram. While the parents are enjoying parenthood proudly, they have also been caught in the trap of trolls for holding the baby a certain way. Now, in an Instagram Story, Debina has given a befitting reply to the ones who ask unnecessary questions.

Sharing a family photo of herself with daughter Lianna, her mother, mother-in-law and husband Gurmeet, Debina has answered two most asked questions by netizens. Captioning the photo, the actress wrote, “So many questions you have! Why do I hold my baby a certain way? Why I call my mother-in-law aunty and not mom? Any more questions?” Further breaking the silence, she wrote, “All I say [is] I am surrounded by a few pairs of protective hands as you can see… who says it’s all fine.”

The actress also talked to IndiaToday.in about the trolling and said, “I think I am managing being a mother well. Obviously, there are thousands of changes within and around me. Also, you must deal with a lot of changes in your mind as well. So, there is this constant clash in your mind. Every few minutes, you feel you are not doing well enough because you are not able to do certain things that people lay as structure when you embrace motherhood. There are so many people who brag about breastfeeding, and that it should be done for two years, but everybody is different and reacts differently. So, when you cannot do certain things as per society’s standards, you feel left out and sad.”

Earlier, she shared a video of herself singing to her baby. However, the video didn’t go well with the users and many commented on the way she was holding her little one. Various negative reactions filled Debina’s comments section. While one of the users trolled her by commenting, “Celebs are so busy making reels that they don't even follow basic ways to hold a baby”. Some others called her “careless”. For weeks, the actress decided to keep silent but now, she has given a reply to everyone giving her motherly lessons.

Talking about the couple’s love story, Debina and Gurmeet met on the sets of Ramayan where they played the role of Ram and Sita. In 2011, the couple tied the knot. Almost after 11 years, the couple turned parents. Last month, they announced the news of the birth of their baby girl through an Instagram video. A few weeks ago, Debina shared an adorable photo of her daughter lying upside down and revealed her name, Lianna.

