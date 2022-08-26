Debina Bonnerjee Reveals 'Gurmeet Was In Disbelief' After She Told Him About Her Second Pregnancy

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The couple, who welcomed their first child in April this year, revealed that the second pregnancy was unplanned. Days after sharing the news with her fans, Debina has now revealed how even her actor-husband was in disbelief when she told him that they are expecting again.

“In his mind, he knew this can never happen. He wanted to know if the test is recent. We were not capable to get pregnant by ourselves. So we slept off on that with confusion in our head and wanted to get it checked,” she told E-Times.

The actress also shared that even her doctor was left shocked but when a test was conducted, she could hear the heartbeat. “Even her reaction was that of shock and disbelief and called me for check up asap,” she added.

During the interview, Debina also talked about how she felt after discovering that she naturally conceived. The actress mentioned that her body was not at par to conceive naturally and said, “In past 5-7 years I lived with the thought that my body has lost the natural capacity to conceive. My body is not up to the mark. I had endometriosis, Adenomyosis, which is ultimate obstruction to conceive naturally. I had a decline in AMH, which was depleting in very high rate. My quality of eggs were not good. Also, the major problem which I faced was my uterus lining was never forming well.”

Earlier, in her YouTube vlog, Debina also admitted that it was awkward for her to visit the medical store and buy a pregnancy kit because a lot of people were aware of the recent birth of her daughter. Therefore, she decided to purchase it online.

Debina and Gurmeet met on the sets of the 2008 television show Ramayan and fell in love with each other. They tied the knot in February 2011. The couple became proud parents to a baby girl in the month of April this year.

