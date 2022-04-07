Debina Bonnerjee Shares Adorable Video of Newborn Daughter, Excited Pet Dog; Fans Are All Hearts

Television actress Debina Bonnerjee shared an update of her newborn baby girl in her latest Instagram Reel this Friday. The 34-year-old actress, who welcomed her first child this Sunday, can be seen sitting on a sofa chair holding her newborn daughter. Dressed in a relaxed black tracksuit, the actress gently pats her daughter. Debina’s Instagram Reel also featured her pet dog, who can be seen jumping onto the couch to stay close to mother and daughter.

Sharing the Instagram Reel, Debina added in the caption, “How both my babies are faring." The caption was followed by a hashtag that read, “mom life." Fans and fellow celebrities have been reacting to Debina’s adorable post which has been viewed by over 238 thousand users. Television actress Kishwer Merchant Rai commented with a red heart-eyed emoticon, while a fan expressed their adoration with a comment reading, “Oh my my,"and added heart emoticons. Another fan commented, “So adorable. God bless."

Debina and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary announced the arrival of their first child through a cute Instagram video on Tuesday. The couple shared a video where their hands blossomed like a flower to reveal the cute hand of their newborn daughter. Sharing the video on the social media platform, Debina and Gurmeet wrote in the caption, “With utmost gratitude, we welcome our baby girl into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings."

The post received a euphoric reaction from celebrities and fans alike. Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood congratulated Gurmeet as he wrote, “Congratulations mere bhai." Actress Tannaz Irani also commented on the post as she wrote, “God bless the mother and child! Congratulations." Actress Munmun Dutta also congratulated the couple as her comment read, “Yay! OMG! I love you both and our little angel. Congratulations."

Have you checked Debina’s latest Instagram post yet?

